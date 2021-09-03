Let's talk about Mike Gesicki

I don’t think any posters don’t recognize his talent. While most of us want the Dolphins to resign him to a new contract. If he reaches free agency after the season, it might be hard for the Dolphins to sign him because he will likely end up being paid more than the Dolphins are willing to pay him.



The drafting of Long sent a signal that they were looking for a TE who was effective both in catching the ball and also blocking in the running game. Gesicki is great in the passing game but his run blocking is still a weakness.



I hope that they are able to come to terms with Gesicki before the season ends and he reaches free agency. Because I will be extremely surprised if he is in a Dolphin uniform next season if he does become a free agent and losing him will be very disappointing IMO.