Let's talk about Mike Gesicki

This kid is turing into such a JEWEL not only on the field making plays but stuff like this in his PC. Being honest and straight forward with things, taking players under his wings, and going to bat for his QB.
While some on this board still don't think he's a talent that okay because the rest of the nation is borderline putting him at an "elite" category for his skillset. During the PS games he's going at another level.
If Miami's foolish enough to let him go he's going to get alot of interest and imo will sign a contract to make him the highest paid at his position until the next contract comes along.