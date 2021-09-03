 Let's talk about Mike Gesicki | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's talk about Mike Gesicki

ANUFan

ANUFan

This kid is turing into such a JEWEL not only on the field making plays but stuff like this in his PC. Being honest and straight forward with things, taking players under his wings, and going to bat for his QB.

While some on this board still don't think he's a talent that okay because the rest of the nation is borderline putting him at an "elite" category for his skillset. During the PS games he's going at another level.

If Miami's foolish enough to let him go he's going to get alot of interest and imo will sign a contract to make him the highest paid at his position until the next contract comes along.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

A perfect example of what a Dolphin player should be about. Flo should love this young man. Get this young lion signed!
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

I sure hope they ink him soon…if we had a more established offense and QB, we wouldn’t need him as much…but right now with this team’s youth and need for progression, he’s a crucial factor.
 
circumstances

circumstances

really a favorite of mine.

can't wait to see him and Tua do their thing!
 
Jimi

Jimi

This interview really stood out to me too. Usually it’s nothing but fluff but this one made me love ol sexy that much more
 
1972forever

I don’t think any posters don’t recognize his talent. While most of us want the Dolphins to resign him to a new contract. If he reaches free agency after the season, it might be hard for the Dolphins to sign him because he will likely end up being paid more than the Dolphins are willing to pay him.

The drafting of Long sent a signal that they were looking for a TE who was effective both in catching the ball and also blocking in the running game. Gesicki is great in the passing game but his run blocking is still a weakness.

I hope that they are able to come to terms with Gesicki before the season ends and he reaches free agency. Because I will be extremely surprised if he is in a Dolphin uniform next season if he does become a free agent and losing him will be very disappointing IMO.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

He needs to stop getting somersaulted head over heels! Gonna get hurt that way.

He's smarter than that. I'm sure that concerns the FO and Flo.

Don't want to pay too much for a flipper!

True Story!
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

I am scared we are going to lose him in free agency. He is the best catching tight end I have ever seen the Dolphins have and I think he is going to have a monster year.

i think we drafted Hunter Long with the expectations that Gesicki will out price himself in free agency.
 
T

tommyp

totally.. i would hate for any of our rivals to get him.. he's a nightmare mismatch and a great kid.. he actually made a birthday video for my daughter through a mutual friend while they were at penn state.. just a nice guy who i hope they sign to an extension soon
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Seems like a breakout year is predicted every year for him. I need to see more consistency is he's gonna wanna be paid like a top TE.
 
A

AyyJayy

If he is going to have a breakout year, this would be the one . Tua is better , more receivers to open things up down the seam, contract year . Ohhhh boy . You know I’m drafting him in fantasy .
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Team isn’t afraid to extended guys in season, could see a few guys get inked this year imo
 
Eesti

Eesti

Guy has great hands but offers very little YAC. Hopefully system, other weapons and precise passing will help him take the next step. if it does, watch out.

George Kittle had 500 yards as a rookie and then blew up.

Kelce played in only one game as a rookie and then had two darn good years with 800+ yards and then took it to another level.

Gesicki has more TD's than Kelce thru their first three years and only one less than Kittle.

He has the ability to be in a discussion with those guys if he takes a step forward.

Seriously, I can't think of any teams that can cover Waddle, Fuller, Wilson or Parker and Gesicki all at once in 3 or less common 4 WR sets. You can't double all of them. Probably see lots of nickel and dime defenses (which bodes well for Gaskin).
 
