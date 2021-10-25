 Let’s talk about this defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let’s talk about this defense

Regulus

Take a break from Tua and Watson and get a jump start on Halloween by looking at this horror. The stats on this unit are brutal. We are at or near the bottom of every meaningful category.

yards per game - 31st
first downs allowed - 30th
third down conversions allowed - 31st
points allowed - 31st
passing yards allowed - 30th
sacks - 27th
rushing - 19th

Just terrible work by Flores and Grier with this defense. All that money spent on corners to be nearly dead last in passing yards. Bringing back Elandon Roberts and re-signing Baker to anchor your lb core. Thinking Van Ginkel was anything more than a situational pass rusher. As many problems as the offense has this unit has more.
 
Is Flores the Adam Gase of defense? Flo is a CB whisperer - Look at what he has done with Iggy
 
tommyp

so bad and it seems like our scheme is totally different than last year.. why?? what happened to cover zero? at least cover 1.
the last falcon drive on the first play we are in ZONE.. one play, midfield.. joke of a coaching staff....
talk about putting players in position to fail..
 
