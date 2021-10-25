Let’s talk about this defense

Take a break from Tua and Watson and get a jump start on Halloween by looking at this horror. The stats on this unit are brutal. We are at or near the bottom of every meaningful category.



yards per game - 31st

first downs allowed - 30th

third down conversions allowed - 31st

points allowed - 31st

passing yards allowed - 30th

sacks - 27th

rushing - 19th



Just terrible work by Flores and Grier with this defense. All that money spent on corners to be nearly dead last in passing yards. Bringing back Elandon Roberts and re-signing Baker to anchor your lb core. Thinking Van Ginkel was anything more than a situational pass rusher. As many problems as the offense has this unit has more.