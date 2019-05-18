 Le'veon Bell Rumors: Jets Could Trade Running Back Before Season If They Find Suitor | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Le'veon Bell Rumors: Jets Could Trade Running Back Before Season If They Find Suitor

finomenal

finomenal

Adam Gase, the gift that keeps on giving.

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl...if-they-find-suitor/wxoo0rsh6zih12suqzx026gm6

Where there is Le'Veon Bell, there is a rumor, and the one that came out Friday is a juicy one.

With the Jets firing general manager Mike Maccagnan this week, New York has put coach Adam Gase in charge temporarily.

And according to one ESPN analyst, this could result in a roster move involving the recently acquired running back.

"If there's a suitor, I could absolutely see the Jets trading (Bell) before the start of the season," John Clayton told 93.7 the Fan in Pittsburgh on Friday.
nick1

nick1

Soooo you sign a RB to a huge contract and then you trade him lol what a joke of a franchise including Adam Gase. I hope they have to eat all the guarantees and get a 5th rounder
 
phins_4_ever

phins_4_ever

finomenal said:
The contract will be much lighter if he’s traded. Jests pay the bonus portion of the contract.
I think the Jets get hit with 18 Mill (at least if they trade him). Take that off the the 52 Mill and you get a running back with a 4 year/ 34 Mill contract of which only 9 Mill are guaranteed. No matter what you think of Bell but that is a bargain.

But Gase is so stupid he'll trade Bell to the Patriots.
 
bane

bane

phins_4_ever said:
I think the Jets get hit with 18 Mill (at least if they trade him). Take that off the the 52 Mill and you get a running back with a 4 year/ 34 Mill contract of which only 9 Mill are guaranteed. No matter what you think of Bell but that is a bargain.

But Gase is so stupid he'll trade Bell to the Patriots.
No idea the long term outlook for gase and jets. Obviously depends on darnold. But they should win 9 or 10 games this year. Posters on on here will lose their ****. No doubt
 
phins_4_ever

phins_4_ever

bane said:
No idea the long term outlook for gase and jets. Obviously depends on darnold. But they should win 9 or 10 games this year. Posters on on here will lose their ****. No doubt
I said earlier (in this thread or the other) that Gase probably will win 10 games with players NOT assembled by him. Just like he did with us. But since he will have control over the roster (he had a say in regards to the roster in season 2 and 3 with us) the slide will begin in season 2.
Todd Bowles also went 10-6 in his first year with the Jets.
 
Blackcreekbandit

Blackcreekbandit

phins_4_ever said:
I said earlier (in this thread or the other) that Gase probably will win 10 games with players NOT assembled by him. Just like he did with us. But since he will have control over the roster (he had a say in regards to the roster in season 2 and 3 with us) the slide will begin in season 2.
Todd Bowles also went 10-6 in his first year with the Jets.
That is an interesting take and I haven't thought of it that way before. How did Adam Gase sign off on acquiring bell in the first place? Sounds like he didn't.
 
phins_4_ever

phins_4_ever

Blackcreekbandit said:
That is an interesting take and I haven't thought of it that way before. How did Adam Gase sign off on acquiring bell in the first place? Sounds like he didn't.
Gase is not good at recognizing talent especially on offense. Just remember in his first year. He held onto an aging Foster and put Ajai on the backburner until Foster retired. If Foster does not retire Ajai would never get the chance.

When Ajai was traded it took him forever to give Drake a fair chance.

An offensive HC who cannot recognize RB talent on your own team? And let's not talk about OL.
 
