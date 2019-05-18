Le'veon Bell Rumors: Jets Could Trade Running Back Before Season If They Find Suitor

finomenal
Adam Gase, the gift that keeps on giving.
https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl...if-they-find-suitor/wxoo0rsh6zih12suqzx026gm6
Where there is Le'Veon Bell, there is a rumor, and the one that came out Friday is a juicy one.
With the Jets firing general manager Mike Maccagnan this week, New York has put coach Adam Gase in charge temporarily.
And according to one ESPN analyst, this could result in a roster move involving the recently acquired running back.
"If there's a suitor, I could absolutely see the Jets trading (Bell) before the start of the season," John Clayton told 93.7 the Fan in Pittsburgh on Friday.