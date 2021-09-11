Local sports talk stations?

The Ghost said: So I’ve been tuning into WQAM the last weeks on the radio app I have. Bought a new house and thought it was nice to have the Miami talk on in the background. 3 weeks in and I don’t think I have heard a single conversation about the Dolphins.



I heard Channing Crowder for a bit the one day, that was a slight gift. Outside of that it seems like all national syndicated shows.



I live in the Philly area and enjoy the local sports talk when I’m driving.



Horrible.



can someone point me to a sport station? Click to expand...

The way I do it is I pull up the shows as podcasts and stream it in my car. The podcasts allow you to cherry pick the topics you want. There’s usually enough Dolphins content to make you happy on your commute.So, if you go to Apple podcasts (or any equivalent), you search for Joe Rose, and it will allow you to follow the show and then you click on segments about the Dolphins. Even with Channing, you can do the same thing. Plus there are other shows with Dolphins content. Three Yards Per Carry is a good one where the discourse is a bit deeper like you can find here with good posters.