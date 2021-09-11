Local sports talk stations?

The Ghost
So I’ve been tuning into WQAM the last weeks on the radio app I have. Bought a new house and thought it was nice to have the Miami talk on in the background. 3 weeks in and I don’t think I have heard a single conversation about the Dolphins.
I heard Channing Crowder for a bit the one day, that was a slight gift. Outside of that it seems like all national syndicated shows.
I live in the Philly area and enjoy the local sports talk when I’m driving.
Horrible.
can someone point me to a sport station?
