 Local sports talk stations? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Local sports talk stations?

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,849
Reaction score
8,285
Location
Allentown, Pa
So I’ve been tuning into WQAM the last weeks on the radio app I have. Bought a new house and thought it was nice to have the Miami talk on in the background. 3 weeks in and I don’t think I have heard a single conversation about the Dolphins.

I heard Channing Crowder for a bit the one day, that was a slight gift. Outside of that it seems like all national syndicated shows.

I live in the Philly area and enjoy the local sports talk when I’m driving.

Horrible.

can someone point me to a sport station?
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
48,854
Reaction score
107,102
The Ghost said:
So I’ve been tuning into WQAM the last weeks on the radio app I have. Bought a new house and thought it was nice to have the Miami talk on in the background. 3 weeks in and I don’t think I have heard a single conversation about the Dolphins.

I heard Channing Crowder for a bit the one day, that was a slight gift. Outside of that it seems like all national syndicated shows.

I live in the Philly area and enjoy the local sports talk when I’m driving.

Horrible.

can someone point me to a sport station?
Click to expand...

Joe Rose usually talks lots about our team

 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,849
Reaction score
8,285
Location
Allentown, Pa
Thanks buddy, huge upgrade on the shameful broadcasts I was listening to before.

The only thing worse than listening to WQAM is tuning into NFLN and hearing a gambling advertisement every 30 seconds. Another disgrace which that is.
 
mekadave

mekadave

Rookie
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
20
Reaction score
33
Location
Houston
Yeah, not surprisingly, Rose and Crowder are going to talk the most Fins stuff. Thankfully they're smart and entertaining, too (IMO). Also thankful that WQAM has a good online stream so I can tune in now that I'm out of town.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,818
Reaction score
2,541
The Ghost said:
So I’ve been tuning into WQAM the last weeks on the radio app I have. Bought a new house and thought it was nice to have the Miami talk on in the background. 3 weeks in and I don’t think I have heard a single conversation about the Dolphins.

I heard Channing Crowder for a bit the one day, that was a slight gift. Outside of that it seems like all national syndicated shows.

I live in the Philly area and enjoy the local sports talk when I’m driving.

Horrible.

can someone point me to a sport station?
Click to expand...
The way I do it is I pull up the shows as podcasts and stream it in my car. The podcasts allow you to cherry pick the topics you want. There’s usually enough Dolphins content to make you happy on your commute.

So, if you go to Apple podcasts (or any equivalent), you search for Joe Rose, and it will allow you to follow the show and then you click on segments about the Dolphins. Even with Channing, you can do the same thing. Plus there are other shows with Dolphins content. Three Yards Per Carry is a good one where the discourse is a bit deeper like you can find here with good posters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom