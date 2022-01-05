Logo change coming?

Coach_Rob
Club Member
Saw a rumor awhile ago that we may be going back to the old logo and uniform change after so many years.
I was wondering when we are allowed to change if we chose too.
Im just curious bc ive seen more and more new apparel coming out with the retro logo. havent seen alot of new stuff with our current logo coming out the last few months.
Just curious
