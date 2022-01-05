 Logo change coming? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Logo change coming?

Saw a rumor awhile ago that we may be going back to the old logo and uniform change after so many years.
I was wondering when we are allowed to change if we chose too.
Im just curious bc ive seen more and more new apparel coming out with the retro logo. havent seen alot of new stuff with our current logo coming out the last few months.
Just curious
 
I have season tickets and one of the Dolphins reps i met said the logo probably won't change as long as Ross owns the team.

Ross sees the current logo as his brand or something like that.
that sucks. but is what it is. Garfinkel seems like he is always pushing the retro stuff
 
I have season tickets and one of the Dolphins reps i met said the logo probably won't change as long as Ross owns the team.

Ross sees the current logo as his brand or something like that.
Hosting superbowls is more important to him than fixing the team
 
I think Miami should do what Buffalo did, go back to the retro style but more modern. Dolphins should go back to the throwback colors full time, and a modern revamp of the previous logo.
Exactly how I feel as well. I supported the current logo but I've seen enough complaints to be ok with a change back. I'd even be OK with them just pointing the tail down on the current logo, that was a mistake from the beginning
 
The true sign of a mediocre team is how often they have a uniform change.
Isnt this the truth. Funny when a team like the Colts are terrible, their uniforms look dated and crappy. When they are good, they suddenly look "classic and clean".
 
