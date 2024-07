The Goat said: It is so, so weird how 9 of the 10 longest-tenured coaches had their teams in the playoffs last year, and the only one who didn't lost Joe Burrow to injury for the season.



Maybe, just maybe, Miami should keep McDaniel around a bit longer.

And what if Miami remains healthy all year but still can't beat the good teams, win the Division, or win in the playoffs? It would make no sense to keep him with the hope that he might figure it out sometime in the future, as every year that we have to wait is wasting the current talent on the roster.Actually, in all fairness, I should re-state my opinion. I like McDaniel, and think that he does design some good plays. My problem with him is that he sucks at running the offense against quality opponents. IMO, McDaniel can still design the plays, but he should have someone with experience and a history of some success to run the offense and call the plays. It's one thing for a Coordinator who becomes a HC to have to learn how to be a HC, but it's really stupid to hire a HC who not only has to learn how to be a HC, but also has to learn how to call plays and be a Coordinator too. If McDaniel was as smart as many say he is, then he should realize that since he basically bypassed the OC position and doesn't have the years of experience that other Coordinators have acquired, it would be in the team's best interest for him to hire someone to run the offense.