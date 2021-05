finfanatl said: Scouting report said he's decent runner, but not much as receiver out if backfield.

That's a no no in Dolphins offense. Click to expand...

I also went on the internet to check him out because living in Miami, I really haven’t seen Oregon State play. While his per carry yardage looks good, I have no idea what kind of blocker he would be in the passing game and it appears being a reliable receiver as a RB isn’t one of his strengths.He doesn’t appear to fit the type of RB the Dolphins like but if he is still on the board when they make their picks in the 7th round, you never know what they might be looking for.