Longterm salary cap ramifications of the Hill/Armstead deals

In short, it's bad; indeed, it is VERY bad, but there are ways to mitigate the damage. But note, I said 'mitigate', not ignore, because those who pretend that the cap does not matter are children, or at least, childish. We'll just restructure people, that makes the bad people go away forever and ever and ever!!



But first, let's see what we're talking about here.



Right now, after adding the 26M cap cost of Terron Armstead to the 2023 cap, we will have approximately 3M left in spendable cap (and this assumes that the cap will be 25M higher than it is now). Yes, not even enough to sign the 2023 draft picks, much less Christian Wilkins who will be a free agent. So... doing the math, we have 3M left, then, minus 10M for draft picks and 10M for Wilkins brings us to... umm... a mess. But that's OK, we'll just count on the other players that we have... right?



Umm, no, we only have 37 players signed through 2023, and they include such luminaries as DeVonte Dedmon, Kion Smith, Javaris Davis, and Solomon Kindley.



Good thing that we won the Super Bowl in 2022 right Daddy?! Umm, right? Daddy? Are you there, Daddy?



Are you scared yet? You should be.



So, how can we generate some savings? (As always, remember replacement costs, each of these listed amounts will be offset by the 1M that the next man up on our top 51 would then cost us vs. the cap).



We could cut Byron Jones for 12M and X (I want my moniez) Hoard for 11.4M that'll do it, right. I mean, Iggy and Needham can be the new starting corners. Oh, Needham would need a new contract? Umm... they'll play for vet minimum, right?

Parker will save us 6.3 M, (less the 1M replacement cost), but now we only have 36 players.

Cethan Carter for 2.5M (less the 1M replacement cost)? Oh wait, we cut him last year.

Fejedelem? Nope, he's gone already, his contract expired last year.

Hurns? Also, gone.

Keion Crossen for 3.1M (less the 1M replacement cost)? We don't need replacement CBs, we have Hoard and Jones, umm... uh oh.

Connor William for 5?

Chase Edmonds for 6?



Shit... we'll just have to restructure everybody. That worked so well for the 'aints, right? Umm, right Daddy? We'll just push Hill's money into 2024, and Armstead's too, we don't have important signing to prepare for in 2024. Oh... Tua's contract is up? I guess we'll just push it all into 2025. Good thing the 'aints remained relevant, and the Falcons too... and the Chiefs with Tyreek Hill... and... oh...



Gentlemen, we have a two-year window before a complete tits-up teardown, and this was the risk that we took in willingly entering into cap-Hell.



Will it be worth it? Maybe, but we HAVE to compete for a Super Bowl in 2022 and 2023, because after that, this team will not exist. It just won't. There will be a Miami Dolphins, and we will probably still have Tua, but unless we continue to draft as well as we did last year, this model is unsustainable.