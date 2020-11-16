Looking ahead 2021draft trading down

We all know the team still has many holes left to fill. WR, LB, RB, CB just to name a few. Assuming we have 4 to 6 picks from Houston, and given 2021 is receiver rich, would you consider trade down Houston pick for an additional second round pick?
Let say swap our first round with a team for its mid first round and gain a mid round second. Then we will have a mid and late first, and three picks in second. We could potential fill three holes in one draft.
Given the draft success in last two seasons, I trust the front office will found high values in second round.
I don;t think there is much drop off from Chase, Waddle to Smith and Marshall.
 
I don't think the holes are there like you think, especially at CB my god we are probably the best CB group in the NFL. Nick Needham could beat out alot of teams starting CB's imo not to mention our raw talent in Inboghene.

I'd say our list of priorities should be..

1.WR
2.RB (although i'm more a fan of addressing that in FA as teams let go of RB talent all the time rather then pay money)
3. OG
4.C Karras isn't a long term answer imo
5. LB
6.OT
7.DE
8.DT
9. FS

It's funny i don't know if anyone has ever thought we should actually trade up lol.

My main priority right now is continually improving the Oline every year to protect our franchise QB and getting him more weapons to deal damage with.. Flores has shown he can coach up players on defense for sure.
 
I don't think the holes are there like you think, especially at CB my god we are probably the best CB group in the NFL. Nick Needham could beat out alot of teams starting CB's imo not to mention our raw talent in Inboghene.

I'd say our list of priorities should be..

1.WR
2.RB (although i'm more a fan of addressing that in FA as teams let go of RB talent all the time rather then pay money)
3. OG
4.C Karras isn't a long term answer imo
5. LB
6.OT
7.DE
8.DT
9. FS

It's funny i don't know if anyone has ever thought we should actually trade up lol.

My main priority right now is continually improving the Oline every year to protect our franchise QB and getting him more weapons to deal damage with.. Flores has shown he can coach up players on defense for sure.
I see your point about cb, I just don't feel comfortable about our backup. Given the injury history of X and Jones, and Noah performance, a cb should be considered. Many positions you can 'hide', like C. Or an average guard can hide between good center and good tackle. But you can't hide corners.
 
I see your point about cb, I just don't feel comfortable about our backup. Given the injury history of X and Jones, and Noah performance, a cb should be considered. Many positions you can 'hide', like C. But you can't hide corners.
I'm a fan of what i've seen out of Nick Needham i hope we don't lose him in Free Agency, But even if we did i think Igbo will be better in his 2nd year.
 
I HATE drafting a WR in the first! I cannot get away from drafting Parsons and Humphrey in the first round. This draft is deep at WR. Tua does not need to be surrounded by the talent he had at alabama. Parsons gets him back on the field and Humphrey adds stability and inside run push. My draft keeps looking like....
1A. Parsons
1B. Humphrey
2A. Najee Harris, Chris Olave, Rondale Moore
 
We need to not settle for a 2nd or 3rd tier WR or RB prospect. The likes of Claypool or Peoples-Jones are great finds if you can get them but it's a rarity. I will bank on, barring injury, the likes of Jeudy and Lamb will have big NFL careers, and we saw this prior to the draft . I want one of the best 3 prospects Chase, Waddle or Smith. I also want one of the top 2 RBs because I'm not entirely sold on the depth of this RB class, we've tried and failed with the veteran cast off route this off season. I also want Kyle Pitts, because he's a monster. I would personally use the first 3 picks on these 3 because giving Tua weapons should be our biggest priority this off season.
 
Man this past draft, I know we had holes all over the place and offensive line was our first priority but damn was the 2020 draft loaded with Stud WR's.. That may be the best QB/WR class in the last decade or more. I haven't really kept an eye out for this years class i watch more gametape after the season ends.
 
We need to not settle for a 2nd or 3rd tier WR or RB prospect. The likes of Claypool or Peoples-Jones are great finds if you can get them but it's a rarity. I will bank on, barring injury, the likes of Jeudy and Lamb will have big NFL careers, and we saw this prior to the draft . I want one of the best 3 prospects Chase, Waddle or Smith. I also want one of the top 2 RBs because I'm not entirely sold on the depth of this RB class, we've tried and failed with the veteran cast off route this off season. I also want Kyle Pitts, because he's a monster. I would personally use the first 3 picks on these 3 because giving Tua weapons should be our biggest priority this off season.
Don't like rb in first round. Not how the league is constructed now. Name me a team rely on rb to carry the offense? Now a day, you can't touch a wr, and can't breath near the qb, all you need is to have a rb to keep the defense honest.
 
Needs in order:
Mike LB
Center
RB
WR
Run Stuffing DT
DE
CB
general oline/dline depth

I think at this point in our building process you just take the best available player on your board.

I hope we trade out one of those second rounders for a 1st next year or even the late 1 for future picks.

Hope we get Parsons with the Houston pick.

This draft is going to be a bigger crap shoot then usual with COVID restriction and rules for prospects.
 
Don't like rb in first round. Not how the league is constructed now. Name me a team rely on rb to carry the offense? Now a day, you can't touch a wr, and can't breath near the qb, all you need is to have a rb to keep the defense honest.
Dude, CEH, Barclay, Elliot, Gurly, Cook, all 1st round RBs in recent years and all would significantly improve our running game. Any of last years top RB prospects like CEH, Dobbins, Swift or Taylor would be our #1 guy. We tried the vet route last off season, how's Howard and Brieda working out ?

I'm not sure how old your thinking is here but getting a young stud RB on a cheap rookie deal is absolutely the right way to go, just don't give them extensions.
 
I don’t think your draft compensation is anywhere near the value chart, let alone the skew that happens with QB needy teams.

If we have #5, that is 1700. Let’s say we trade with #16 - that is 1000. That means at a minimum we need 700. That’s is the #26 pick in the same draft.

If they don’t have another first, next years value is one round higher on this years chart. So a first next year is worth a second this year. Effectively, that means they need to give us a one next year and a 2 or (3+more) this year.
 
Finish the OL, first and foremost.

We need that center from Oklahoma more than we need any WR.

In a perfect world we can trade down from 5 to 12-14 and grab Humphrey and maybe an extra 2nd this year and 3rd next year.

There will be skill position options at 1B, 2A and 2B.

Anyone thinking that Houston 1st will be a WR needs to keep dreaming. Not gonna happen.
 
