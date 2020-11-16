Looking ahead 2021draft trading down

Dan13Forever
Scout Team
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 234
- Reaction score
- 186
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Arcadia CA
We all know the team still has many holes left to fill. WR, LB, RB, CB just to name a few. Assuming we have 4 to 6 picks from Houston, and given 2021 is receiver rich, would you consider trade down Houston pick for an additional second round pick?
Let say swap our first round with a team for its mid first round and gain a mid round second. Then we will have a mid and late first, and three picks in second. We could potential fill three holes in one draft.
Given the draft success in last two seasons, I trust the front office will found high values in second round.
I don;t think there is much drop off from Chase, Waddle to Smith and Marshall.
Let say swap our first round with a team for its mid first round and gain a mid round second. Then we will have a mid and late first, and three picks in second. We could potential fill three holes in one draft.
Given the draft success in last two seasons, I trust the front office will found high values in second round.
I don;t think there is much drop off from Chase, Waddle to Smith and Marshall.