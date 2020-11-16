Looking ahead 2021draft trading down

I don't think the holes are there like you think, especially at CB my god we are probably the best CB group in the NFL. Nick Needham could beat out alot of teams starting CB's imo not to mention our raw talent in Inboghene.



I'd say our list of priorities should be..



1.WR

2.RB (although i'm more a fan of addressing that in FA as teams let go of RB talent all the time rather then pay money)

3. OG

4.C Karras isn't a long term answer imo

5. LB

6.OT

7.DE

8.DT

9. FS



It's funny i don't know if anyone has ever thought we should actually trade up lol.



My main priority right now is continually improving the Oline every year to protect our franchise QB and getting him more weapons to deal damage with.. Flores has shown he can coach up players on defense for sure.