Looking ahead to raiders game- Carr is out!

I thought that Marcus Mariota came in and played pretty well for the Raiders. If Derek Carr is out for the Dolphins game they have a very good backup. BTW - Tua looked up to Mariota back in Hawaii as a QB of Samoan heritage who succeeded in college football (the first Hawaiian athlete to win a Heisman trophy), a fellow devout christian and made it to the NFL as the first player drafted. I wouldn't be surprised if Mariota was actually Tua's role model, who he aspired to emulate - (Marcus is 5 years older than Tua).