Looking ahead to raiders game- Carr is out!

I thought that Marcus Mariota came in and played pretty well for the Raiders. If Derek Carr is out for the Dolphins game they have a very good backup. BTW - Tua looked up to Mariota back in Hawaii as a QB of Samoan heritage who succeeded in college football (the first Hawaiian athlete to win a Heisman trophy), a fellow devout christian and made it to the NFL as the first player drafted. I wouldn't be surprised if Mariota was actually Tua's role model, who he aspired to emulate - (Marcus is 5 years older than Tua).
 
I found your insight, and analytical skills second only to the in depth commentary.

Thanks for the time and effort in creating this extremely informative post brother.
I dont care who you are, thats funny right there!! Lmao

Yes I think that might turn out worse for us. With the added run threat from the QB. Lets not forget Mariota isnt exactly a slouch.
 
As much as I do believe that’s a bonus for us, it won’t matter much if we can’t beat NE on Sunday. If we lose even one game, we are going to need an upset or 2 to happen
 
