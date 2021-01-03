Looking ahead (Wildcard) ...

A few weeks back I remember it being almost certain that we were going to have to beat the Bills in week 17 AND play them in the 1st round no matter what happened...



But now it seems were permanently locked in the 5th seed if we win this week? What changed? It seems it doesn't matter the results of the Browns, Colts, or Ravens games...we are stuck at 5 no matter what.



Is there any scenario where we aren't in the 5th seed? It seems we are going to have to play the Titans or the Colts. I couldn't find any other options.



I know, I know...how dare I look ahead before we take care of business...but I can't help it. If the Bills are resting their starters for even half of the game then we should win. If we don't win then we never had any business being here in the first place. So why not?