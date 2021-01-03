 Looking ahead (Wildcard) ... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looking ahead (Wildcard) ...

H

HawaiiPhin31

A few weeks back I remember it being almost certain that we were going to have to beat the Bills in week 17 AND play them in the 1st round no matter what happened...

But now it seems were permanently locked in the 5th seed if we win this week? What changed? It seems it doesn't matter the results of the Browns, Colts, or Ravens games...we are stuck at 5 no matter what.

Is there any scenario where we aren't in the 5th seed? It seems we are going to have to play the Titans or the Colts. I couldn't find any other options.

I know, I know...how dare I look ahead before we take care of business...but I can't help it. If the Bills are resting their starters for even half of the game then we should win. If we don't win then we never had any business being here in the first place. So why not?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

If we lose... and then back into the playoffs, we may be seeded somewhere other than #5. If we win, we are top wildcard team and #5.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

Playoffs or not I want to beat these guys tomorrow. This is a playoff preview. Our playoffs start tomorrow.
 
C

crashfan

This is the first time (feels like 20 years) that in the last game of the season I am rooting for a win to get into the playoffs as opposed to a loss for a better draft pick. Of course this is with the Dolphins own draft pick.
 
foozool13

foozool13

The Colts losing to Steelers pushed us to #5, but if we lose then all bets are off. Win and we are 5, lose and we’ll, most likely we are out given the Browns, Ravens, and Colts have cupcake matchups.
 
