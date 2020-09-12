Looking for a little help Family...

Joanne Shaw Taylor
It's here opening weekend to the season. I hope everyone is enjoying the site with the conversations from the main forum, and the laughs from the lounge. We are almost half way through the month and are behind on our monthly donations. We would greatly appreciate some new family members donating to help the site for everyone to enjoy. Your kind docations help the site run efficiently and gives our beloved owner Henrik the resources to kick in some improvements to the site. Hope your families are doing well and staying safe. Last but not least, thank you for your membership at Finheaven! :cheers:

