I imagine Burrow and Young are pretty much locked in at 1 and 2. The Lions coaching staff, unless they are fired, wouldn’t risk a QB pick at 3 when they already have Stafford. QB play has never been their problem while he is healthy. The Giants just took Daniel Jones, so they don’t need a QB. I’m not advocating we pick Tua, but unless a team makes an aggressive trade up with the Lions or Giants he will be sitting there for us to take with our 5th pick (if we so chose).