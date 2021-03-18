Looks like no playmakers this free agency

Call me crazy, but I’m not gonna declare this roster worse than last years a mere 3 days into the new league year.



Miami could make their skill position groups look VASTLY different with a few minor moves:



- Keep Wilson and Hurns @WR. Both are pretty big upgrades over our #3 and #4 WR’s from a year ago.



- The opportunity to trade down is absolutely gonna be there. Miami should be able to move down a few spots, gain extra capital in this draft as well as next years, and still grab one of the players they want with their first pick. For the sake of argument, let’s say they trade down and end up with Pitts.



- Draft Bateman at 18- assuming he’s there of course.



- Draft a RB with our first pick in the 2nd round. I’m starting to believe Harris might still be available at that point.



None of these moves are earth-shattering or far fetched, and would make this Offense lightyears more talented than last years.