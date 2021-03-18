 Looks like no playmakers this free agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looks like no playmakers this free agency

D

Duss

Starter
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
3,419
Reaction score
190
Age
41
Location
mtl
I pretty much all the moves done in free agency so far.. but for all the lack of playmakers and the cuts this roster is not better than it was 1 year ago
Thats a let down

I hope something will turn in the next couple of days
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,973
Reaction score
14,950
Duss said:
I pretty much all the moves done in free agency so far.. but for all the lack of playmakers and the cuts this roster is not better than it was 1 year ago
Thats a let down

I hope something will turn in the next couple of days
Click to expand...
What playmakers did you want us to sign, where have they signed, and how much did they get paid?

Let's discuss "the ones that got away."
 
J

jcaponio

Starter
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
384
Reaction score
234
Location
Arlington, VA
Golladay, Juju, Hilton, Fuller all still available. We only need one of them with the likelihood that we’re getting one of Chase/Smith/Waddle/Pitts in the draft.
 
C

crashfan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
717
Reaction score
249
I think we will get our playmakers in the draft. The picks in the first two rounds have that potential. Grier is spending wisely.
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
263
Reaction score
479
Duss said:
I pretty much all the moves done in free agency so far.. but for all the lack of playmakers and the cuts this roster is not better than it was 1 year ago
Thats a let down

I hope something will turn in the next couple of days
Click to expand...
Call me crazy, but I’m not gonna declare this roster worse than last years a mere 3 days into the new league year.

Miami could make their skill position groups look VASTLY different with a few minor moves:

- Keep Wilson and Hurns @WR. Both are pretty big upgrades over our #3 and #4 WR’s from a year ago.

- The opportunity to trade down is absolutely gonna be there. Miami should be able to move down a few spots, gain extra capital in this draft as well as next years, and still grab one of the players they want with their first pick. For the sake of argument, let’s say they trade down and end up with Pitts.

- Draft Bateman at 18- assuming he’s there of course.

- Draft a RB with our first pick in the 2nd round. I’m starting to believe Harris might still be available at that point.

None of these moves are earth-shattering or far fetched, and would make this Offense lightyears more talented than last years.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,605
Reaction score
6,502
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Duss said:
I pretty much all the moves done in free agency so far.. but for all the lack of playmakers and the cuts this roster is not better than it was 1 year ago
Thats a let down

I hope something will turn in the next couple of days
Click to expand...
You really don’t understand what we’re trying to build here. You may wanna follow Tbaum and just let Grier do his job here. Some of these wannabe GMs are hysterical
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,605
Reaction score
6,502
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Aqua Man said:
Call me crazy, but I’m not gonna declare this roster worse than last years a mere 3 days into the new league year.

Miami could make their skill position groups look VASTLY different with a few minor moves:

- Keep Wilson and Hurns @WR. Both are pretty big upgrades over our #3 and #4 WR’s from a year ago.

- The opportunity to trade down is absolutely gonna be there. Miami should be able to move down a few spots, gain extra capital in this draft as well as next years, and still grab one of the players they want with their first pick. For the sake of argument, let’s say they trade down and end up with Pitts.

- Draft Bateman at 18- assuming he’s there of course.

- Draft a RB with our first pick in the 2nd round. I’m starting to believe Harris might still be available at that point.

None of these moves are earth-shattering or far fetched, and would make this Offense lightyears more talented than last years.
Click to expand...
I’m really glad you never threw your hat in the ring for the GM position
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,657
Reaction score
5,583
There is a rumor there are a lot of playmakers in this years draft and supposedly Miami has 4 draft picks in the top 50.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,397
Reaction score
7,819
jcaponio said:
Golladay, Juju, Hilton, Fuller all still available. We only need one of them with the likelihood that we’re getting one of Chase/Smith/Waddle/Pitts in the draft.
Click to expand...
I wonder if Miami is still in on Golladay?
 
F

FinInYpsi

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
774
Reaction score
113
Location
Michigan
circumstances said:
What playmakers did you want us to sign, where have they signed, and how much did they get paid?

Let's discuss "the ones that got away."
Click to expand...

Hasaan Reddick for $6m and Curtis Samuel for $11m AAV are a couple moves I'd have been happy with that got done for other teams. In general edge rushers have gone for more than I was expecting, with Reddick being the exception. Not sure why Reddick got so much less than guys like Okwara and Henderson.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
3,680
Reaction score
5,461
Age
68
Location
Miami
crashfan said:
I think we will get our playmakers in the draft. The picks in the first two rounds have that potential. Grier is spending wisely.
Click to expand...
If not spending is spending wisely, I agree with you. I am not someone who thinks that spending millions in free agency is the way to build a winning football team.
The Dolphins spent wildly in the 2020 free agent market and they still didn’t make the playoffs. Now they are basically left with Bryon Jones and Flowers from last years free agent signings and they are the two most overpaid players on the roster and neither of them played to the level that made them worth the money they were paid to sign with the Dolphins.

I will be surprised if any of the free agents they have signed so far in free agency will still be on the roster after next season but at least the Dolphins haven’t given these players the huge amount of money they basically wasted last year.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,070
Reaction score
925
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Aqua Man said:
Call me crazy, but I’m not gonna declare this roster worse than last years a mere 3 days into the new league year.

Miami could make their skill position groups look VASTLY different with a few minor moves:

- Keep Wilson and Hurns @WR. Both are pretty big upgrades over our #3 and #4 WR’s from a year ago.

- The opportunity to trade down is absolutely gonna be there. Miami should be able to move down a few spots, gain extra capital in this draft as well as next years, and still grab one of the players they want with their first pick. For the sake of argument, let’s say they trade down and end up with Pitts.

- Draft Bateman at 18- assuming he’s there of course.

- Draft a RB with our first pick in the 2nd round. I’m starting to believe Harris might still be available at that point.

None of these moves are earth-shattering or far fetched, and would make this Offense lightyears more talented than last years.
Click to expand...
Who's gonna play Center?
If we dont get Andrews we're going to have to massively overdraft a center at terrible BPA value. Gotta have a fkn center
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom