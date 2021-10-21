Lord Tua is Blessed

As the Heavens opened and poured an anointing on Lord Tua. Time and patience is a must to experience the blessing. This fan base has no patience. With Tua patience is a gift, so he can perfect his talents. Aaron Rodgers started playing in his 4th season and look at how that turned out. If all these rumors are true being spoken of it's a blessing to both Washington and Tua. The Washington Football Team has no identity, they are a ship that has already sunk. Tua has a little Noah wisdom and I'm sure he can build a better ship for them with the Lords help. The WFT team has so many horrible allegations attached to them their is a reason the NFL doesn't want to release those emails. They know they messed up. Forgiveness is forgiveness and if you believe you shall receive. Time can heal all wounds. Let Tua be like Rocky when he fought the Russian. Have him weight train like crazy. The Muscle Milk will build strong bones. This is really his official rookie season. Just Tua's presence alone will reshape Washington's culture. Change the name to Washington Samoa. Led by the Samoan Tua. Samoans are better than the other options being reported. They will sell his jersey like crazy in Hawaii. Their is a reason he is called Lord Tua. It will give Hawaii a home base team based on the main land. You put a store at the airport. He will be a better international star than Trevor Lawrence. Creating a global market for the NFL. Tourists from all over the world already flood to Hawaii.



All I know is the Lord doesn't want you to be stationary. When the word drops on good soil, it's best to let the Lord water it and to show everyone what a magnificent work he has in store.



"I bleed aqua and orange". -T. Mash