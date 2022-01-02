Losing passion for this team

The Dolphins always will be my team. I couldn't root for anyone other than them. If they acquired a bunch of guys with DUIs and domestic abuse charges who I couldn't support, I just wouldn't root for anyone in the NFL.



That said, it's getting harder and harder for me to allocate energy to this organization.



It doesn't seem to matter who the GM, coach or quarterback are, it's the same story: Look bad, then look good, get our hopes up and then flame out in embarrassing fashion when things really get meaningful. The offensive line has been a train wreck for how long now? Quarterback ... good lord I don't even want to talk about that.



I have a crummy week at the office, relationship life's on the rocks and I'm fighting with my neighbor because they dump trash on my property when then don't realize I'm outside and can see it, I'd like to at least be able to have a few hours a week to be able to enjoy my team. Even if they don't win, I'd like to be able to think "Heck, we still put a scare into them," or "we made them give everything to beat us," or "we're making positive steps, if we just get position X and position Z next year I bet we make the playoffs.



Instead, this organization just keeps on piling on the negativity and hassles of real life. There's no escape from the irritations of everyday if you're invested in the Dolphins; they just add to the irritations.



I barely watched any of the game today. I watched the first quarter and followed the board and checked back a couple of times but it was like "Why bother? I've watched this rerun before." And I didn't feel bad about it. I set aside my whole afternoon to watch my team and just gave up on them and don't feel angry or that I missed a thing, because, I guess, when you feel you have more interest in the fortunes of the team and the players than the actual team and players do, like, what's the point?



I can see in a couple of years where I won't even set my schedule by when the team plays, where I won't follow the Dolphins on social media or talk to fellow fans about that big win or near loss or who we got in the draft or who we need. I already don't spend money getting team merch, because, again, why should I throw money into backing an organization that doesn't seem to give a rip about making its fans proud to be its fans.



OK, enough venting. Hope you all have a good night and feel better about the direction of this team that I do or, at least, you have better things to throw your attention into.