 Losing passion for this team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Losing passion for this team

PCmor

PCmor

I like cheese
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,020
Reaction score
879
The Dolphins always will be my team. I couldn't root for anyone other than them. If they acquired a bunch of guys with DUIs and domestic abuse charges who I couldn't support, I just wouldn't root for anyone in the NFL.

That said, it's getting harder and harder for me to allocate energy to this organization.

It doesn't seem to matter who the GM, coach or quarterback are, it's the same story: Look bad, then look good, get our hopes up and then flame out in embarrassing fashion when things really get meaningful. The offensive line has been a train wreck for how long now? Quarterback ... good lord I don't even want to talk about that.

I have a crummy week at the office, relationship life's on the rocks and I'm fighting with my neighbor because they dump trash on my property when then don't realize I'm outside and can see it, I'd like to at least be able to have a few hours a week to be able to enjoy my team. Even if they don't win, I'd like to be able to think "Heck, we still put a scare into them," or "we made them give everything to beat us," or "we're making positive steps, if we just get position X and position Z next year I bet we make the playoffs.

Instead, this organization just keeps on piling on the negativity and hassles of real life. There's no escape from the irritations of everyday if you're invested in the Dolphins; they just add to the irritations.

I barely watched any of the game today. I watched the first quarter and followed the board and checked back a couple of times but it was like "Why bother? I've watched this rerun before." And I didn't feel bad about it. I set aside my whole afternoon to watch my team and just gave up on them and don't feel angry or that I missed a thing, because, I guess, when you feel you have more interest in the fortunes of the team and the players than the actual team and players do, like, what's the point?

I can see in a couple of years where I won't even set my schedule by when the team plays, where I won't follow the Dolphins on social media or talk to fellow fans about that big win or near loss or who we got in the draft or who we need. I already don't spend money getting team merch, because, again, why should I throw money into backing an organization that doesn't seem to give a rip about making its fans proud to be its fans.

OK, enough venting. Hope you all have a good night and feel better about the direction of this team that I do or, at least, you have better things to throw your attention into.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Super Duper Club
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
10,362
Reaction score
6,267
Location
Miami
PCmor said:
The Dolphins always will be my team. I couldn't root for anyone other than them. If they acquired a bunch of guys with DUIs and domestic abuse charges who I couldn't support, I just wouldn't root for anyone in the NFL.

That said, it's getting harder and harder for me to allocate energy to this organization.

It doesn't seem to matter who the GM, coach or quarterback are, it's the same story: Look bad, then look good, get our hopes up and then flame out in embarrassing fashion when things really get meaningful. The offensive line has been a train wreck for how long now? Quarterback ... good lord I don't even want to talk about that.

I have a crummy week at the office, relationship life's on the rocks and I'm fighting with my neighbor because they dump trash on my property when then don't realize I'm outside and can see it, I'd like to at least be able to have a few hours a week to be able to enjoy my team. Even if they don't win, I'd like to be able to think "Heck, we still put a scare into them," or "we made them give everything to beat us," or "we're making positive steps, if we just get position X and position Z next year I bet we make the playoffs.

Instead, this organization just keeps on piling on the negativity and hassles of real life. There's no escape from the irritations of everyday if you're invested in the Dolphins; they just add to the irritations.

I barely watched any of the game today. I watched the first quarter and followed the board and checked back a couple of times but it was like "Why bother? I've watched this rerun before." And I didn't feel bad about it. I set aside my whole afternoon to watch my team and just gave up on them and don't feel angry or that I missed a thing, because, I guess, when you feel you have more interest in the fortunes of the team and the players than the actual team and players do, like, what's the point?

I can see in a couple of years where I won't even set my schedule by when the team plays, where I won't follow the Dolphins on social media or talk to fellow fans about that big win or near loss or who we got in the draft or who we need. I already don't spend money getting team merch, because, again, why should I throw money into backing an organization that doesn't seem to give a rip about making its fans proud to be its fans.

OK, enough venting. Hope you all have a good night and feel better about the direction of this team that I do or, at least, you have better things to throw your attention into.
Click to expand...
Just curious...
How old are you?
Why take sports so seriously?

Caveat: I appreciate your passion and your posts but maybe it isn't worth getting this bothered about the fins.
 
F

FanEnSpain

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2021
Messages
407
Reaction score
557
Age
35
Location
Madrid
ive been a Dolphins fan since elementary school. Im 35 now and ill never lose passion for this team, even when I'm overseas.
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
305
Reaction score
194
Everything you are feeling is natural when watching something you enjoy. You want it to succeed.

That said, you can not influence it, so try your best not to let it influence you. Its ok to take a break, especially if it allows you to address other issues in your life.

In the end, this is just a game, and one which you aren't able to actually play. Find a new hobby to blow some steam off for a bit. Nothing wrong with that!

Good luck with the relationship and neighbors!
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,343
Reaction score
3,290
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
-=DolfanDave=- said:
Just curious...
How old are you?
Why take sports so seriously?

Caveat: I appreciate your passion and your posts but maybe it isn't worth getting this bothered about the fins.
Click to expand...
For a lot of people it’s not something you can really control. It’s like telling someone not to enjoy their favorite food. You can control how you react, not how you feel.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
2,514
Reaction score
3,855
Location
Mississippi
Losing is painful at least I have the Braves to look back on even if the Dolphins are more important for me.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
9,505
Reaction score
5,998
Age
32
Location
Maine
Jimi said:
For a lot of people it’s not something you can really control. It’s like telling someone not to enjoy their favorite food. You can control how you react, not how you feel.
Click to expand...
Exactly. For so many of us and any die hard fans it’s not like we can just be like oh darn another wasted season of our life. It sucks. And when a team like Miami has been spinning wheels for two decades it can really get to you. I’m about to be 33 and this team has not changed in my adult life.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Super Duper Club
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
10,362
Reaction score
6,267
Location
Miami
Jimi said:
For a lot of people it’s not something you can really control. It’s like telling someone not to enjoy their favorite food. You can control how you react, not how you feel.
Click to expand...
If your favorite food started to make you feel like ****, it'd be totally within your control to not partake in it anymore.

You can control how you react... by removing yourself from the thing that causes you to feel down.
 
Martel13

Martel13

Since '84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
3,942
Reaction score
2,743
Location
Sunny Los Angeles
These games used to really bother me but as I’ve gotten older I just kinda go about my day. I still get excited when we win though so that’s good I suppose
 
PCmor

PCmor

I like cheese
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,020
Reaction score
879
-=DolfanDave=- said:
Just curious...
How old are you?
Why take sports so seriously?

Caveat: I appreciate your passion and your posts but maybe it isn't worth getting this bothered about the fins.
Click to expand...

I'm 54. I don't know, I always thought our sports teams were supposed to be a diversion for us. I mean, we're all here on a message board. Is that taking sports too seriously?
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,343
Reaction score
3,290
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
-=DolfanDave=- said:
If your favorite food started to make you feel like ****, it'd be totally within your control to not partake in it anymore.

You can control how you react... by removing yourself from the thing that causes you to feel down.
Click to expand...
Yah that’s what I said, you can control how you react. Personally I haven’t got to the point yet where it causes me enough grief to outweigh my love of the league. But inching closer every year.
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Club Member
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
14,889
Reaction score
15,517
Age
40
Location
Desolation Row
Felt this way for a while. Rarely post anymore because of it. Typically don't have anything nice to say, so why bother?

This team just doesn't deliver or give you any reason to believe anything will ever change. There's no silver lining.

It will be more of the same with the current ownership. At 110 years old, he's incapable of getting it. The truly horrifying thing is the guy waiting in the wings is most likely worse. If this timeline continues as planned, I have a bad team to look forward to for the rest of my life.

Someone please convince me that I'm wrong.
 
PCmor

PCmor

I like cheese
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,020
Reaction score
879
fish_fan said:
Everything you are feeling is natural when watching something you enjoy. You want it to succeed.

That said, you can not influence it, so try your best not to let it influence you. Its ok to take a break, especially if it allows you to address other issues in your life.

In the end, this is just a game, and one which you aren't able to actually play. Find a new hobby to blow some steam off for a bit. Nothing wrong with that!

Good luck with the relationship and neighbors!
Click to expand...

The relationship and the neighbors were just hypotheticals ... yeah, yeah, they were just ... um, stuff people go through ... not me of course ....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom