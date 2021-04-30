Lots of Love for our First Round Last Night

Okay.. So I don't know if this a vote of confidence or a curse... LOL





So Burleson and Schrager from the NFL Network said that we won the night.



Chris Simms said basically the same thing as well. He said that the Alabama first-rounder from last night that he thought would have the greatest impact this season would be Waddle. What I didn't know until today was that he believed Jaelen Phillips was the best defensive player in the entire draft.



But the most revealing comment came from Patrick Surtain, Jr when coaches and scouts ask him who he thought was better between Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. He answered that question by saying he was comfortable covering Smith in practice for the most part but that Waddle could just make you look stupid at times no matter how good your coverage was with him.