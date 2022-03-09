LT Eric Fischer hitting the FA market

SammySmif said: Another elite OL the Fins could pursue. I don't know about you guys but I'd love to see us sign 3-4 OL this offseason. Click to expand...

He is solid. Elite not anymore. Now he was coming off injury last year so maybe he bounces back some but he is also like 32. I would definitely look into him as he would definitely be cheaper then a guy like Armstead and tends to stay healthy as well.