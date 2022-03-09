 LT Eric Fischer hitting the FA market | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

LT Eric Fischer hitting the FA market

SammySmif

SammySmif

Starter
Joined
Mar 12, 2005
Messages
1,578
Reaction score
536
Another elite OL the Fins could pursue. I don't know about you guys but I'd love to see us sign 3-4 OL this offseason.
 
Tua808

Tua808

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2009
Messages
3,429
Reaction score
11,924
Location
TWILIGHT ZONE
They absolutely should. If they go into next season with the same crap of guys then Mike McD is not a genius.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,042
Reaction score
1,600
SammySmif said:
Another elite OL the Fins could pursue. I don't know about you guys but I'd love to see us sign 3-4 OL this offseason.
Click to expand...
He is solid. Elite not anymore. Now he was coming off injury last year so maybe he bounces back some but he is also like 32. I would definitely look into him as he would definitely be cheaper then a guy like Armstead and tends to stay healthy as well.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
2,011
Reaction score
3,851
Maybe a decent backup plan if the top guys cannot be signed or traded for. He is above average for sure which is a huge improvement for Miami haha
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom