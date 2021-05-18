Lucas Niang

For about the same money (with none of it guaranteed) I'd much rather have Morgan Moses then Erick Flowers. Moses at RT, Hunt at RG, Kindley at LG, and let Jackson and Eichenberg battle it out for LT. If our center is over the "yips" and returns to form that sounds like a nice start at solving a long time problem.



OL is one of the few places where I don't mind a 30 year old at all.



Moses will probably get cut if a trade doesn't happen and everyone knows it. IIRC he is around 7.5 million. Not a cheese sandwich but not bad for top 10 starting RT (and last time I looked he was). All comes down to if another team is willing to offer WFT more.



I wouldn't be surprised if the FO was more worried about Jackson and that is why Liam was drafted. Even if that is true you don't turn down an affordable upgrade at such an important position.