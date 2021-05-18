The Chiefs offensive line got a makeover after the superbowl and one of the opt-outs from last year, Lucas Niang, may not be a lock. We should be watching their OL cuts this year as it is very crowded. We might even be able to entice them with a low round draft pick, but that may be a pipe dream since they drafted him in the 3rd round, of the 2020 draft, and haven't even seen him on the football field yet.
Chiefs' Lucas Niang has no regrets about opting out of 2020 season - ProFootballTalk
Last year the Chiefs used a third-round draft pick on offensive tackle Lucas Niang, who opted out of the 2020 season. As it turned out, the Chiefs could have used him, as they were devastated by injuries on the offensive line and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was running for his life in the Super...
