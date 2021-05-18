 Lucas Niang | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lucas Niang

Greer17

The Chiefs offensive line got a makeover after the superbowl and one of the opt-outs from last year, Lucas Niang, may not be a lock. We should be watching their OL cuts this year as it is very crowded. We might even be able to entice them with a low round draft pick, but that may be a pipe dream since they drafted him in the 3rd round, of the 2020 draft, and haven't even seen him on the football field yet.

Chiefs' Lucas Niang has no regrets about opting out of 2020 season - ProFootballTalk

Last year the Chiefs used a third-round draft pick on offensive tackle Lucas Niang, who opted out of the 2020 season. As it turned out, the Chiefs could have used him, as they were devastated by injuries on the offensive line and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was running for his life in the Super...
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Ian Rapoport
https://twitter.com/RapSheet


"The Washington Football Team is likely moving on from long-time starting OT Morgan Moses, sources say, giving Moses the ability to seek a trade."

Very good but up there in age and pity he's not a DB. Be a very good vet and is a true leader ( some consider top 10 OT in NFL and plays RT ) for the newby's to learn from.


DOB (Age):3/2/1991 (30)
HT/WT:6' 6" / 330 lbs.

just putting it out there I know I know here come the accountants
 
G

gregorygrant83

Right now the question would be where to you put him? The Dolphins have two young tackles in Jackson and Eichenberg. They also have Hunt who could slide back outside if needed. Then you have two vets in Davis and Fluker who have experience at guard and tackle. I'm not sure Niang would push any of those guys off the roster. Assuming the Dolphins keep two centers, that leaves 7 roster spots foe olinemen, Jackson, Eichenberg, Kindley and Hunt are young locks to be on the roster and Davis and Fluker are both useful and versatile experienced vets. That leaves just one oline roster spot up for grabs so it wold come down to a player like Niang, the 7th round draft pick Coleman and the udfa prospect Jones for the final roster spot. Niang would likely be the favorite to claim that final spot, you would then have to hope you could stash Jones and Coleman on the PS.
 
A

ANM

I’m all for kicking eich to LG and adding a stud tackle
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Are tackles always kicked to guard or just asked? ****ty joke, I should write for Cowturd
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I was high on Niang last year, but so were the Chiefs. They'll keep him.
 
R

Russ57

For about the same money (with none of it guaranteed) I'd much rather have Morgan Moses then Erick Flowers. Moses at RT, Hunt at RG, Kindley at LG, and let Jackson and Eichenberg battle it out for LT. If our center is over the "yips" and returns to form that sounds like a nice start at solving a long time problem.

OL is one of the few places where I don't mind a 30 year old at all.

Moses will probably get cut if a trade doesn't happen and everyone knows it. IIRC he is around 7.5 million. Not a cheese sandwich but not bad for top 10 starting RT (and last time I looked he was). All comes down to if another team is willing to offer WFT more.

I wouldn't be surprised if the FO was more worried about Jackson and that is why Liam was drafted. Even if that is true you don't turn down an affordable upgrade at such an important position.
 
