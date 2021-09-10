M2D73's "X-Factor Friday"

I figured I'd start a weekly thread on the side stories for each week's matchup the Fins have. All writings are simply my opinions and observations, and I think it will generate some great conversations. Here we go...



MIA vs NE



X-Factor #1 - The Goal Line RB



Over the course of the past several seasons, specifically last year and this year's preseason, Miami fans have cringed at the thought of 1st & Goal from inside the 5 yard line. Repeatedly, we watched as the designated "bruiser back" (Howard in '20, Brown in '21 preseason) fail to break the goal line. Alternately, the Fins would have more success inside the 5 using trickery, over-stacked play action lines, and misdirection slot passing to get the 6. Oddly, when Gaskin or Ahmed was given the rock inside the 5, it FELT like they got in more than the bowling ball RBs, which begs the question: Why even sign a "short-yardage back" if he can't get in? It will be interesting to see how Godsey approaches the run game inside the 5 on Sunday.



X-Factor #2 - Shaheen WILL be missed!



Adam Shaheen is that guy that always gets the tough yards, it seems always on 3rd down, and is a bit under the radar for his importance to this offense. With his above average blocking skills, and his pass-catching abilities, when Shaheen is on the field, opposing defense can't zero in on him as easily as Gesicki. Gesicki is not as consistent of a blocker as Shaheen, which does expose the run game/RPO for Miami without 2 TE sets. It will be interesting to see if Miami uses Gesicki more as a decoy in 2 TE sets to bait the NE safeties to cheat up, and give the speedy WRs of the Dolphins more downfield opportunities. Shaheen masks the TE assignment reads to defenses a little better than G-Sick, so hopefully Mike's blocking has improved enough this offseason to provide similar confusion to NE's secondary.



X-Factor #3 - Raekwon Davis vs the run



Everyone knows that Raekwon Davis is VERY stout against the run, specifically up the gut, and incredibly, even against the double-team push that NE likes to use in 3rd & short situations. Where Davis struggled last year was getting fooled on screen passes, more specifically, Raekwon being late to read the OL's "heel blocking", where the O-Line allows the pass rush to advance into the backfield to clear the screen lane for the RB. When Davis is in on anticipated run play downs, and screen play downs, it will be imperative that Raekwon is faster at picking up the screen passes. He's not supposed to cover the RB, however his job is to disrupt the blocking lanes and not bite on the OL selling the screen as a broken down OL play. Josh McDaniels loves the screen pass on 1st down. It will be a much-anticipated trench observation that is under the radar.



Lastly, X-Factor #4 - The Return Game



For the past few years, Jakeem Grant has been THE guy returning punts and kickoffs when healthy and NOT juggling the initial catch of the kick. When Grant struggled, the Fins did not hesitate to toss Iggy or whomever else in there, that could gain positive yards and more importantly not have the POTENTIAL to turn the ball over. Enter Jaylen "Waffle House" Waddle. Waddle brings the same "take it to the house" speed as Grant, however Waddle has a more dynamic skill set of moves than Jakeem. Where both men rely on speed in the return game, Waddle has more experience at the art of making guys miss with moves. Simply, Waddle's YAC ankle-breaking skills as a WR separate him from Grant. However, because of Waddle's value to the offense, it will be interesting to see how Waddle is used on special teams if Grant struggles returning kicks.



Ok, Fin Fan bretheren and sisterlies... open it up. I hope you enjoy this thread, as I will do this every Friday. FINS UP!!!