MAC Championship

Just a heads up: Ball State vs Buffalo on ESPN tonight

If you're interested in possible mid/late round picks, it's worth watching.

RB Jaret Patterson and Edge Malcolm Koonce for Buffalo and RB Caleb Huntley for Ball State are the only players I know anything about.

Anyone else interesting in this game?
 
Drew Plitt, Justin Hall, Yo'Heinz Tyler, Anthony Ekpe , Jordan Williams, Christian Albright, Antonio Phillips, Amechi Uzodinma for Ball St.

Caleb Huntley already quit.


Kayode Awosika is a road grader at LT for Buffalo.
 
As far as draft eligible or what's left that's actually playing:


USC
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
Alijah Vera-Tucker LT
Tyler Vaughns WR
Stephen Carr RB
Olaijah Griffin CB
Talanoa Hufanga S
Isaiah Pola-Mao S
Marlon Tuipulotu DT






Oregon
C.J. Verdell RB
Cyrus Habibi-Likio RB
Johnny Johnson WR
Deommodore Lenoir CB
Nick Pickett S
Jaylon Redd WR
Jordon Scott DT
Isaac Slade-Matautia LB
 
