MAC Championship

Joe Dolfan
Just a heads up: Ball State vs Buffalo on ESPN tonight
If you're interested in possible mid/late round picks, it's worth watching.
RB Jaret Patterson and Edge Malcolm Koonce for Buffalo and RB Caleb Huntley for Ball State are the only players I know anything about.
Anyone else interesting in this game?
