Madden Ratings: X Howard vs the rest

I think a 73 is fair for Tua maybe a 75 however Teddy B being a 77 is wild lolMadden is clueless for the X rating among other things they have been for decades. Pretty sure their ratings guys pick shit from a hat. There’s not a single corner on that list that’s better. Ramsey is grossly overrated, he got torched in the playoffs.I mean I googled best corners and 5 out of 5 different articles had him higher than 7. 1 had him 2nd, 2 had him 4th, 1 had him 5th and lowest had him 7th ranked. He’s constantly been a top 10 shutdown corner as well as being the best playmaking secondary players in the league the last 3-4 years. Madden is a broken glitch filled game that hasn’t produced even a semi okay game in over a decade, their ratings of players has followed that same path.