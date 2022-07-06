 Madden Ratings: X Howard vs the rest | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Madden Ratings: X Howard vs the rest

It's been a slow week. This is for fun. X is rated 89.... these are the CB's rated higher than him.

Rank / Name / Rating
1. Ramsey 99
2. Jaire Alexander 95
3. Stephon Gilmore 95
4. Tredavious White 94
5. Marlon Humphrey 91
6. Darius Slay 90
7. Denzel Ward 90
8. Casey Hayward Jr
9. X Howard 89
10. JC Jackson 89

Where would you rank X among these CB's ? Surely he should at least be 90+ for sure.

On a side note, Teddy is 77 and Tua 73 which is also odd. I think it will be the first time a back up has a higher rating than the starting QB.
 
Where are you finding these ratings? To my knowledge, the Madden 23 ratings haven’t been released yet. The only website I saw that looks like what you’re looking at is a list of the players Madden 22 ratings, and says the 23 ratings are subject to change
 
Tua being rated at 73 really shows how opinions are the way they assign stats. Not from what the player had done the previous year. Statistically, Tua played well.
 
traptses said:
Where are you finding these ratings? To my knowledge, the Madden 23 ratings haven’t been released yet. The only website I saw that looks like what you’re looking at is a list of the players Madden 22 ratings, and says the 23 ratings are subject to change
Madden 23 Ratings | Madden NFL Database

Madden NFL 23 Play Now Player and Team Ratings Database - MaddenRatings.com is updated regularly.
www.maddenratings.com
May not be official.
 
89 is a joke

Thats also a joke for JC Jackson


Tua at 73 is stupid too
 
Are these from the Beta, bc those aren’t close to a finished product. Madden always has a ratings reveal week that lasts 5 days.

For ‘22 it started July 26th, ‘21 started July 13th, and ‘20 was August 2nd (the first year they did this).

When Madden releases ratings they try as hard as they can to let u know, so pretty sure it hasn’t started yet.
 
Riftur said:
Tua being rated at 73 really shows how opinions are the way they assign stats. Not from what the player had done the previous year. Statistically, Tua played well.
I think a 73 is fair for Tua maybe a 75 however Teddy B being a 77 is wild lol

Madden is clueless for the X rating among other things they have been for decades. Pretty sure their ratings guys pick shit from a hat. There’s not a single corner on that list that’s better. Ramsey is grossly overrated, he got torched in the playoffs.

I mean I googled best corners and 5 out of 5 different articles had him higher than 7. 1 had him 2nd, 2 had him 4th, 1 had him 5th and lowest had him 7th ranked. He’s constantly been a top 10 shutdown corner as well as being the best playmaking secondary players in the league the last 3-4 years. Madden is a broken glitch filled game that hasn’t produced even a semi okay game in over a decade, their ratings of players has followed that same path.
 
MARINO1384 said:
I think a 73 is fair for Tua maybe a 75 however Teddy B being a 77 is wild lol

Madden is clueless for the X rating among other things they have been for decades. Pretty sure their ratings guys pick shit from a hat. There’s not a single corner on that list that’s better. Ramsey is grossly overrated, he got torched in the playoffs.

I mean I googled best corners and 5 out of 5 different articles had him higher than 7. 1 had him 2nd, 2 had him 4th, 1 had him 5th and lowest had him 7th ranked. He’s constantly been a top 10 shutdown corner as well as being the best playmaking secondary players in the league the last 3-4 years. Madden is a broken glitch filled game that hasn’t produced even a semi okay game in over a decade, their ratings of players has followed that same path.
I actually have a buddy of mine that worked for the Madden games in recent years, he left this year prior to this game. He told me that the majority of their “ratings adjusters” don’t even watch football, they just go off of stats and public opinion.
 
