Madden Ratings: X Howard vs the rest

Dthrill_08
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2011
- Messages
- 1,394
- Reaction score
- 262
It's been a slow week. This is for fun. X is rated 89.... these are the CB's rated higher than him.
Rank / Name / Rating
1. Ramsey 99
2. Jaire Alexander 95
3. Stephon Gilmore 95
4. Tredavious White 94
5. Marlon Humphrey 91
6. Darius Slay 90
7. Denzel Ward 90
8. Casey Hayward Jr
9. X Howard 89
10. JC Jackson 89
Where would you rank X among these CB's ? Surely he should at least be 90+ for sure.
On a side note, Teddy is 77 and Tua 73 which is also odd. I think it will be the first time a back up has a higher rating than the starting QB.
Rank / Name / Rating
1. Ramsey 99
2. Jaire Alexander 95
3. Stephon Gilmore 95
4. Tredavious White 94
5. Marlon Humphrey 91
6. Darius Slay 90
7. Denzel Ward 90
8. Casey Hayward Jr
9. X Howard 89
10. JC Jackson 89
Where would you rank X among these CB's ? Surely he should at least be 90+ for sure.
On a side note, Teddy is 77 and Tua 73 which is also odd. I think it will be the first time a back up has a higher rating than the starting QB.