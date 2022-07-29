Mahomes plays the race card

utahphinsfan
Mahomes: Black QBs subject to specific criticism
Patrick Mahomes said he read about the study clause inserted into Kyler Murray's contract and heard the criticism of his own play and that of other black quarterbacks, but wouldn't go as far to say black quarterbacks are evaluated differently.
I guess he's subject to half as much as Lamar & Kyler? /s?
Good thing there are no Polynesian QB's. Heaven only knows what they might have to endure. /s?