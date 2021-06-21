 Make a deal for Zaven Collins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Make a deal for Zaven Collins?

timmash44

timmash44

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 29, 2011
Messages
420
Reaction score
117
Could be a Lynn Bowden Jr. situation where the player can never reach his full potential in the organization that drafted him. Sometimes all we need is someone to help pick us up when we’re down. Any way to help improve our team, but especially improve a players chance to be as successful as he can. On and off the field. Our locker room and culture is key for building up players and giving them a new opportunity.

“I bleed aqua and orange”. -T. Mash
 
TraderJoe

TraderJoe

FinHeaven VIP
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2007
Messages
1,018
Reaction score
876
Location
New Jersey
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
8,525
Reaction score
13,742
Heh! I supported the Wilson acquisition, but only because of the zero real cost.

Collins isn't in that much trouble yet.

Kid got a new car with his bonus money... and most of us would have done the same stupid crap at his age.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
555
Reaction score
601
Age
29
Location
Florida
Not unless its a 5th round pick or later. Preferably later, like a 7th.

Personally I'd rather use late picks as fliers on talent and reclamation projects than go into the draft hoping to hit those picks.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
6,571
Reaction score
4,592
The Cardinals are realllllllly going to give up on their 1st rounder?
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
1,286
Reaction score
2,920
Location
West Palm Beach
Feverdream said:
Two words...

Isaiah
Wilson
Click to expand...
Honestly, the OP is a non-starter. Are we saying the Cards are willing to deal their mid 1st round pick over a speeding ticket? And "Reckless Driving" is a joke since I got one at 16 cause I hydroplaned into someone's.

Not sure what this thread is even about...It can't possibly be about, dumping a 1st draft pick for a speeding ticket...is it?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
8,525
Reaction score
13,742
KingHydra said:
Honestly, the OP is a non-starter. Are we saying the Cards are willing to deal their mid 1st round pick over a speeding ticket? And "Reckless Driving" is a joke since I got one at 16 cause I hydroplaned into someone's.

Not sure what this thread is even about...It can't possibly be about, dumping a 1st draft pick for a speeding ticket...is it?
Click to expand...
Agreed... Collins isn't even in much trouble.

He'll get a lawyer and pay a fine... the NFL may fine him a small amount, but this is peanuts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom