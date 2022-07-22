Malcolm Perry Retires

circumstances
The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Oh noes! Shoulda never let him get away to the Shatriots! Lolol.
Patriots place Malcolm Perry on reserve/retired, cut Byron Cowart - ProFootballTalk
The Patriots announced a pair of roster moves Friday.They placed receiver Malcolm Perry on the reserve/retired list. Perry is returning to Navy service, Doug Kyed of PFF reports.Perry, 25, signed a futures contract with New England on Jan. 17. New England claimed him off waivers from Miami on...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com