 Malcolm Perry Retires | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Malcolm Perry Retires

circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
18,520
Reaction score
40,684
Oh noes! Shoulda never let him get away to the Shatriots! Lolol.


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Patriots place Malcolm Perry on reserve/retired, cut Byron Cowart - ProFootballTalk

The Patriots announced a pair of roster moves Friday.They placed receiver Malcolm Perry on the reserve/retired list. Perry is returning to Navy service, Doug Kyed of PFF reports.Perry, 25, signed a futures contract with New England on Jan. 17. New England claimed him off waivers from Miami on...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
D

daryl

Club Member
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
1,229
Reaction score
947
circumstances said:
Oh noes! Shoulda never let him get away to the Shatriots! Lolol.


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Patriots place Malcolm Perry on reserve/retired, cut Byron Cowart - ProFootballTalk

The Patriots announced a pair of roster moves Friday.They placed receiver Malcolm Perry on the reserve/retired list. Perry is returning to Navy service, Doug Kyed of PFF reports.Perry, 25, signed a futures contract with New England on Jan. 17. New England claimed him off waivers from Miami on...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...

Don’t worry, Skylar Thompson will be poached from waivers by the Pats after final roster cuts and miss out on the Dolphins practice squad. Then he’ll give Belichick the Dolphins playbook before the first game. And then he’ll become Brady after Mac Jones washes out.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
26
Reaction score
83
Age
35
Location
woods
He was supposed to become a superstar in New England!
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
4,524
Reaction score
7,729
Age
30
Location
Florida
Bill B is just a slightly above average coach that kind of lucked into an all time great QB. I'm not any more worried about anyone going to NE from now on than any other moderately successful team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom