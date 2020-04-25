Malcolm Perry....

D0lphan72

D0lphan72

NYC#1finsfan said:
Out of Navy. Can he play right away or does he have to serve out a term in the Naval Academy? Finally a WR!!!!!
The navy has changed their terms so he can play right away. As a navy fan I loved this guy. Could be an interesting RB/WR combo type player.
 
watching some clips they put on NFL Network of him..Perry is an incredibly intriguing player to have (Can Play RB, WR, and very capable for throwing a pass for a TD).
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
Out of Navy. Can he play right away or does he have to serve out a term in the Naval Academy? Finally a WR!!!!!
Trump changed the rule in 2019. Academy guys can put military service on hold and pursue their NFL opportunities first.

www.npr.org

Trump Orders Rule Allowing Military Academy Grads To Defer Service To Play Pro Sports

Under Department of Defense policy established in 2017, those enrolled in military academies couldn't play sports before serving at least two years in the armed forces.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
 
