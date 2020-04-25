Malcolm Perry....

NYC#1finsfan
Out of Navy. Can he play right away or does he have to serve out a term in the Naval Academy? Finally a WR!!!!!
The navy has changed their terms so he can play right away. As a navy fan I loved this guy. Could be an interesting RB/WR combo type player.Out of Navy. Can he play right away or does he have to serve out a term in the Naval Academy? Finally a WR!!!!!
Trump changed the rule in 2019. Academy guys can put military service on hold and pursue their NFL opportunities first.Out of Navy. Can he play right away or does he have to serve out a term in the Naval Academy? Finally a WR!!!!!