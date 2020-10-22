Malcom Perry

I'm not sure this was posted pre-draft .... if so my apologies ... but it's a great read for those who don't know him

At 5'8" and 180-190 lbs. this guy brings a bunch of skill to the team that can confuse and keep defenses on their toes if it translates to the NFL ...

www.espn.com

Can Navy's Malcolm Perry become the next Julian Edelman?

Going from Navy to the NFL isn't easy. Perry, who rushed for more yards as a QB than anyone in college football history, knows he can play and just needs an NFL team to take a chance.
www.espn.com www.espn.com


Navy's Malcolm Perry once went from eating Twizzlers in the stands to playing quarterback on a 90-yard drive.

One day while Bonny was washing dishes in the kitchen, Malcolm came in from playing and told her he was now good at football.

"How do you know?" she asked.

"They couldn't catch me," he replied.


He has been a winning college quarterback. He has been a prolific runner. Now, in a span of four months, he wants to establish himself as a wide receiver at the game's highest level.

His mother once asked him: What position does he want to play the most?

"I don't care if I'm playing center, as long as I'm on the field," he told his mother. "Football is just in his DNA."



I can only imagine the match up nightmares that could follow if he gets activated to the team
 
He does have talent, but this season felt like a practice squadish season
 
They had a connection in camp. Speed kills. Tua has a live arm. I expect Bowden and Perry to move the chains in the slot
Based on his accomplishments I see slot for sure ... I also see wildcat and HB throws ... if he comes as advertised we could have the "swiss army knife" that keeps DC's up at night
 
Based on his accomplishments I see slot for sure ... I also see wildcat and HB throws ... if he comes as advertised we could have the "swiss army knife" that keeps DC's up at night
Our last swiss army knife was traded. Guys want to lineup and play one position
 
