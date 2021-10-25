 Marino hug | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Marino hug

Go Flo

Go Flo

If that doesn’t say something I don’t know what does, that was not a normal hey what’s up hug pat on the butt go get em tiger pregame hug. To me it seems like Marino was consoling him. I believe Marino knows they’re going after Watson as well as Tua. They both know that it was Tua’s last game? I’m not a big Tua lover but I do like him very much. He deserves better than this. If I were him I would want to get traded even if Miami doesn’t trade for Watson.
 
Last edited:
A

AMakados10

Marino has a lot of kids and I’m sure has a soft spot for what Tua is going through.

I don’t know if Marino is on board with the Watson trade but I have no doubt that Marino wishes they had drafted Herbert instead.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

I'd normally say no way would one of the higher ups be so revealing before an actual game, but it's the Dolphins. We live and breathe dysfunction.

Seriously though, I think he was just telling him to block out the noise and go play football. Tua said it himself, he's aware of the rumors. I think that's what that conversation was about.

Good thing Danny was probably so coked up that Flo was afraid to tell him to get away from "his" player.
 
