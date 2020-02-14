Mark Clayton Portrait

WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
1,867
Reaction score
58
Hey gang...haven't posted in a while, pretty excited about the current regime so I'll be back more often, last season was tough.

The reason for my post is I'm going through a tough time financially and I'm trying to raise funds. One thing I thought you guys might be interested in is an original 11+14 Mark Clayton Portrait I painted:
IMG_20200212_152441.jpg
 
