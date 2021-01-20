 Mark Ingram Waived | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mark Ingram Waived

D

Durango2020

Just got waived by the Ravens, this year he had injury issues but has had a solid career.

Would not mind Dolphins signing him.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Ravens officially waive Mark Ingram - ProFootballTalk

The writing was on the wall for running back Mark Ingram when he was a healthy scratch for two of the final three games of the 2020 regular season and remained on the bench for the team’s two postseason games. Baltimore did not wait until the offseason to part ways with Ingram, however. Word...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
RastaMan407

RastaMan407

Come on man. You know how this board feels about players over 30.. I’m just telling you now because it’s going to come up.
 
Namor

Namor

Love Mark Ingram....don't think there's much left on those tires,tho..
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

He's interesting. Baltimore didn't use him much this year, so not sure how much he has in the tank.
 
