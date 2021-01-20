Mark Ingram Waived

Durango2020
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2020
- Messages
- 81
- Reaction score
- 99
- Age
- 43
- Location
- USA
Just got waived by the Ravens, this year he had injury issues but has had a solid career.
Would not mind Dolphins signing him.
Would not mind Dolphins signing him.
Ravens officially waive Mark Ingram - ProFootballTalk
The writing was on the wall for running back Mark Ingram when he was a healthy scratch for two of the final three games of the 2020 regular season and remained on the bench for the team’s two postseason games. Baltimore did not wait until the offseason to part ways with Ingram, however. Word...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com