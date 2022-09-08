Mark Twain quote for our opening game & some others that may be appropriate

Mark Twain quote for our opening game: "The secret of getting ahead is getting started"

Translation for those who need it - WIN THE FIRST GAME - LOL



Some others:

"Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience."

"I have never let my schooling interfere with my education"

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog."

"A half-truth is the most cowardly of lies"

"The lack of money is the root of all evil"



Thats a "six-pack" of useful information for posting this upcoming season.

If you don't think so, just read all the posts following a game and see how many of these apply! - LO