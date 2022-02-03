 Massages vs. Tanking | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Massages vs. Tanking

If Flores is so noble and couldn't tank on purpose, then why in the hell did he want Houston's QB who had like 20 complaints from massage ladies? I am sorry, but that is weird him getting all of those massages. Something isn't right with that guy, yet Flores wanted him? It is admirable to have high standards, just don't be a hypocrite and have morals when you feel like it. I think tanking is a much lesser offense than wanting a potential sexual predator as the leader of your team. What do you think?
 
That's what said, but did Ross want Watson just as much?
 
Wanting watson last year is an organization fiasco from owner gm and hc involved. Statement should have been said right at start that phins were not interested in trade and tua is starter. Dysfunction by all.
 
Besides. Watson was a better fit for Kraft, New England's owner. They have that message thing in common!
 
