"

So what would the framework of a tag-and-trade look like?



For reference, let's take a look at the details from the last three notable pass rushers that were traded.

The Seattle Seahawks sent Frank Clark and a 2020 third-round pick to the Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick and 2020 third-round pick.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick.

The Houston Texans sent Clowney to the Seahawks for a 2020 third-round pick, and outside linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo."



Is he worth that? His contract is up in 20 so we'd be in a Texans Tunsil situation.