Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn fired by the Lions

Matt Patricia is no longer the head coach of the Detroit Lions. He and general manager Bob Quinn were fired after Thursday’s Thanksgiving loss to the the Houston Texans. Patricia posted a 13-29-1 record over two and a half seasons.
Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn following Thanksgiving Day loss to Texans
The Lions have decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn.
