Maurice Jones Drew on our 2nd round pick,Holland!

Maurice Jones-Drew names Dolphins' Jevon Holland most versatile player in NFL



“I’m gonna go with the Miami Dolphins second-round pick Jevon Holland out of the University of Oregon. Now, I coached him in high school and this is why I brought him up because he was our best DB and our best WR at that point but it was just high school,” Jones-Drew said. “So then he goes to Oregon, dominates as a freshman. Plays safety, corner as we see here covering tight ends, inside linebacker, plays the nickel. They have him return kicks and punts.”



“But then all of a sudden there’s this rumor out that if he had played in this 2020 season, that Oregon had a package for him offensively. Now that’s going to be like Charles Woodson-esque, right? Now all of a sudden you’re trying to get the ball in his hands. The Dolphins have talked about — and this is just me talking with some of their coaches and people in their organization — they have said he is just been tremendous out there. The knowledge of the game. They can put him everywhere. I can’t wait for him to show his versatility this year.”



Yes of course he is biased BUT can’t help but to be excited. I already loved this pick and can’t wait to see it on the field!