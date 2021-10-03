 Maybe Flores does hate Tua after all... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Maybe Flores does hate Tua after all...

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

NBP81 said:
Because Tua never played as bad as Brissett did in this football game and per his words, never considered pulling Brissett... What the **** is going on here?
Pull him for Who? A PS QB that isn’t ready. Did you want a Buffalo Houston type QB play. See what happened to Mills today?
 
artdnj

artdnj

I think they don’t particularly care for Tua but also don’t have faith in RS. Regardless take away garbage time stats and JB couldn’t be worse. Wait until we meet that Jet D line
 
S

Sirspud

It's ridiculous to compare Tua getting pulled for Fitzpatrick and Brissett not getting pulled for a guy who hasn't played in an NFL game because Fitz had over a full season of reasonably good play as a starter with THIS team and also had 15+ year of experience in the league.
 
Travis34

Travis34

BillsFanInPeace said:
Pull him for Who? A PS QB that isn’t ready. Did you want a Buffalo Houston type QB play. See what happened to Mills today?
Exactly

Brisket needs to pretend we are down 17+ points to start the game and maybe push the ball down the field alittle before its over
 
A

AZStryker

artdnj said:
I think they don’t particularly care for Tua but also don’t have faith in RS. Regardless take away garbage time stats and JB couldn’t be worse. Wait until we meet that Jet D line
Just a friendly heads up, you’re not limited to 144 letters so you don’t have to overuse abbreviations.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

NBP81 said:
Im sorry but Brissett was looking exactly like a PS squad QB that wasnt ready... Watch the game before replying
I did. You think Sinnet would have won this game. Nope. He wouldn’t have the guy isn’t close to ready and would have turned it over left and right.
 
B

brumdog44

Dolph N.Fan said:
if you have no faith in Sinnett then why bother having him on a he active roster? Sign a different QB to back up Brissett then.
Third string quarterbacks for a reason. If you want to replace Stinnett, it’s going to for a guy than no Znfl Frlt worthy of making him third string on their team.
 
S

Sirspud

BillsFanInPeace said:
Pull him for Who? A PS QB that isn’t ready. Did you want a Buffalo Houston type QB play. See what happened to Mills today?
Even though there are other QB's actively playing a level beyond atrocious, and this is the same franchise that was once subjected to John Beck, Cleo Lemon, and Pat White among others, they still think there is nothing that can be worse than a QB on the field.

The reality is that Brissett was terrible today and yet he still gave the team a chance to win with two TD drives in the 4th quarter, if only the team's kicker hadn't kicked out of bounds right after a TD drive, where the defense folded immediately afterwards, and the team's punt returner didn't fumble a gimme.

NFL head coaches aren't going to bench a guy who gives them a chance to win for a complete unknown because they have to answer to the 53 guys in the locker room week in and week out, unlike keyboard warriors who lose nothing when they are wrong.
 
