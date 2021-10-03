Maybe Flores does hate Tua after all...

BillsFanInPeace said: Pull him for Who? A PS QB that isn’t ready. Did you want a Buffalo Houston type QB play. See what happened to Mills today? Click to expand...

Even though there are other QB's actively playing a level beyond atrocious, and this is the same franchise that was once subjected to John Beck, Cleo Lemon, and Pat White among others, they still think there is nothing that can be worse than a QB on the field.The reality is that Brissett was terrible today and yet he still gave the team a chance to win with two TD drives in the 4th quarter, if only the team's kicker hadn't kicked out of bounds right after a TD drive, where the defense folded immediately afterwards, and the team's punt returner didn't fumble a gimme.NFL head coaches aren't going to bench a guy who gives them a chance to win for a complete unknown because they have to answer to the 53 guys in the locker room week in and week out, unlike keyboard warriors who lose nothing when they are wrong.