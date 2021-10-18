 Maybe this mess may help Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Maybe this mess may help Tua?

FinDude2000

I haven't been a big Tua fan because up until this game he looked slow with a weak arm. He had a couple good games last year, but maybe his slow play was due to the fact that the Dolphins were chasing a Playoff spot, and knowing How bad of a HC Flores is, maybe Tua was asked to manage the game and not make mistakes. On the other hand Justin Herbert was playing for a team with no hopes of Playoff and he could afford to make mistakes and learn.

Now that we are in Panic mode and with no hopes of Playoffs maybe Flores will allow Tua to be more aggresive? I mean, I never saw a game where Tua was zipping the ball with the speed he did today. He also put some good touch on it, and attempted long passes which is something he didn't do for the most part until today. Granted this was the Jaguars defense, but again Tua looked energized and completely different than he did before.

Again, with the season almost over I expect Tua to go all out and hopefull he will learn. Maybe he is a Bust or maybe he just felt in the worng place with bad coaches.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I said that and posted it numerous times last year. Fitz was playing with house money knowing he had nothing to lose and he just let it rip. Tua was asked not to lose the game and he also had to worry about his teammates losing confidence in him while they loved Fitz’s tenacity. Tua was always looking over his shoulder and never mind the playbook was built for Fitz and not Tua
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Having a mess of a running game or Defense never helped our Hall Of Fame QB.
 
artdnj

artdnj

It’s like taking a **** then analyzing the loaf. You realize it’s **** and confirmed by smell but then become overcome with a warm feeling because it looks exactly like Dr. Oz said it should.
 
