McCoatchen!!!

BennySwella
We need better LB's
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2005
- Messages
- 5,375
- Reaction score
- 6,644
- Location
Miami
Mike McDaniels looked very comfortable out there. It looked like he was very decisive and was in total control.
I have never seen such diverse play calling on offense from our team. I think it was only 1 game but I saw enough to feel comfortable that the rest of the season we will at least be in position to win games.
