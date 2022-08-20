 McD As a Broncos Ball Boy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McD As a Broncos Ball Boy

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
8,963
Reaction score
13,332
Location
Allentown, Pa
Now you're the coach kid. We got your back, nerd.

I bet that Olinda Mare FG was sole crushing for him.
 
caneaddict

caneaddict

Pro Bowler
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2005
Messages
1,227
Reaction score
131
Anyone have the rest of the video? I'm curious what the hat story is
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,392
Reaction score
1,507
That is very cool. Good G*d I’m rooting for this kid. He is intelligent, thoughtful, open, well spoken, funny, and clearly driven.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom