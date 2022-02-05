 McDanial possible ast. coaching staff possibilities? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDanial possible ast. coaching staff possibilities?

If McDaniel gets the job who could he bring to Miami for some of his ast. Coaching jobs? OC? Line coach? Etc.
 
I know Chris Forister is the oline coach with SF and would take a promotion to steal him but I think he would help. Prior to returning to San Francisco, Foerster spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Miami Dolphins as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach (2017) and offensive line coach (2016). In 2016, the offensive line was critical to Miami's four-win turnaround from 2015. After starting the season 1-4, the Dolphins won nine of their final 11 games to earn a playoff berth and their first winning season since 2008. During those 11 games, the team's offensive line helped the Dolphins rank third in the NFL with 132.9 rushing yards per game and tied for third with just 13 sacks allowed. Don't know who else he likes from his stints in Clevland, Atlanta and Washington
 
adolfan131313 said:
I know Chris Forister is the oline coach with SF and would take a promotion to steal him but I think he would help. Prior to returning to San Francisco, Foerster spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Miami Dolphins as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach (2017) and offensive line coach (2016). In 2016, the offensive line was critical to Miami's four-win turnaround from 2015. After starting the season 1-4, the Dolphins won nine of their final 11 games to earn a playoff berth and their first winning season since 2008. During those 11 games, the team's offensive line helped the Dolphins rank third in the NFL with 132.9 rushing yards per game and tied for third with just 13 sacks allowed. Don't know who else he likes from his stints in Clevland, Atlanta and Washington.
You forgot to mention the cocaine and prostitute......
 
I'd like to see Gary Kubiak as OC.

He has lots of experience as a HC, OC, and play caller in the same offensive scheme. Would be great experience to help McDaniel as he gets his start as a HC.
 
Bring in an experienced defensive coordinator so he can focus mainly on the offense, someone like, but not necessarily, Rex Ryan
 
