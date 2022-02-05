McDanial possible ast. coaching staff possibilities?

I know Chris Forister is the oline coach with SF and would take a promotion to steal him but I think he would help. Prior to returning to San Francisco, Foerster spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Miami Dolphins as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach (2017) and offensive line coach (2016). In 2016, the offensive line was critical to Miami's four-win turnaround from 2015. After starting the season 1-4, the Dolphins won nine of their final 11 games to earn a playoff berth and their first winning season since 2008. During those 11 games, the team's offensive line helped the Dolphins rank third in the NFL with 132.9 rushing yards per game and tied for third with just 13 sacks allowed. Don't know who else he likes from his stints in Clevland, Atlanta and Washington