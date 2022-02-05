McDanial possible ast. coaching staff possibilities?

adolfan131313
adolfan in cali
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2005
- Messages
- 482
- Reaction score
- 182
- Age
- 56
- Location
- modesto,calif
If McDaniel gets the job who could he bring to Miami for some of his ast. Coaching jobs? OC? Line coach? Etc.
You forgot to mention the cocaine and prostitute......I know Chris Forister is the oline coach with SF and would take a promotion to steal him but I think he would help. Prior to returning to San Francisco, Foerster spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Miami Dolphins as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach (2017) and offensive line coach (2016). In 2016, the offensive line was critical to Miami's four-win turnaround from 2015. After starting the season 1-4, the Dolphins won nine of their final 11 games to earn a playoff berth and their first winning season since 2008. During those 11 games, the team's offensive line helped the Dolphins rank third in the NFL with 132.9 rushing yards per game and tied for third with just 13 sacks allowed. Don't know who else he likes from his stints in Clevland, Atlanta and Washington.
Embree is the ast. Head coach can't steal him, in order to steal has to be a promotion not a lateral move.I want this guy
Look at the TEs he's coachedView attachment 94620
He got firedEmbree is the ast. Head coach can't steal him, in order to steal has to be a promotion not a lateral move.
He got fired
If he’s so great, why was he fired? Maybe we need to know that before assuming he would be a good coach in Miami.
Source: 49ers, assistant head coach/tight ends Embree part waysAssistant coach Jon Embree, who will not be back with the 49ers, worked closely with tight end George Kittle since his rookie season.www.google.com
Good point!You forgot to mention the cocaine and prostitute......
Expected isn't the same as actually hiring.
Par for the course in Miami.You forgot to mention the cocaine and prostitute......