McDaniel and the Difficulty of Change

AJ Duhe

AJ Duhe

As someone who has openly professed a preference for McDaniel to be hired, I wanted to find some reading that talks a bit about the Shanahan style offense and how teams adopt that style. I thought this article from SI offered great insight into the advantages of the scheme, but also the difficulty in adopting it and fully ingraining it into the team. I still support a McDaniel hire, but my expectations are tempered a bit because of the time it would take our offensive personnel, and depending on how many new coaches we have on that side of the ball, the time it would take our coaching staff to fully unlock the offense.

Installing the NFL’s Trendiest Offense Is Harder Than You Think

More and more teams are looking to replicate the “Shanahan” offense. But they may not realize what it requires: teachers.
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
At this point, the level of talent on offense is not suitable for any offense, at least if we're talking about being an actual contender...
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

I wouldn't go that far. There is a lot of talent on the Fins O with some gaps and some talented guys who need to be coached up. I can see it being fixed in one off-season with Grier getting in some good vets and an OC that knows how to scheme to players strengths.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
There's no explosive threat on that offense outside of Waddle... No one has any kind of above average skills with a football in their hands...
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
From the article. This has me concerned because we have had a hard enough time trying to assemble a starting offensive line.

The difference with Shanahan’s offense and its various clones is that it’s extraordinarily difficult to teach, especially up front, because, for offensive linemen, most of the required movements are unique to this scheme. Blocking schemes require specific personnel that exclude a lot of standard, lumbering type linemen.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Very true brother, and if this doesn't change defenses will scheme on Waddle next year. :ffic:
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I didn’t read it yet but anytime you change schemes or OCs you’re gonna have to swap out personnel which is difficult to do at times, but in our case not so much because guess what? We need new offensive personnel anyway. Seems like a fit in a lot of ways
Gonna have to start drafting blocking WRs. Bye Bye Gesicke
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

To my point, that can get coached up and brought in easily. MG has talent and continues to improve - I could see him being in the Kittle realm with the right scheme. Draft a RB in round 1 and sign either Godwin/Robinson or trade for Cooks/Ridley. Holes filled quick.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
I think that is aggressive brother. If we had a head coach in place and the offensive coaches decided upon there maybe an outside chance of that, but I think it will take longer as a new staff is coming in. :ffic:
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Thanks for posting brother. :ffic:
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Gesicki is soft, is real plus is a big catch radius, and his big downside is that the play ends as soon as he catches the ball... You need to put him in a vertical offense and target him deep to reap any kind of benefit...
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I fail to see the talent we have on offense. The WR set needs a complete overhaul as do the RBs. Need a real TE and a pair of Tackles. We need an overhaul, a complete one, this move makes sense with this guy
 
BSQ

BSQ

I find myself agreeing with most of your posts!! Great minds!!!!
 
