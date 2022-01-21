McDaniel and the Difficulty of Change

Installing the NFL’s Trendiest Offense Is Harder Than You Think More and more teams are looking to replicate the “Shanahan” offense. But they may not realize what it requires: teachers.

As someone who has openly professed a preference for McDaniel to be hired, I wanted to find some reading that talks a bit about the Shanahan style offense and how teams adopt that style. I thought this article from SI offered great insight into the advantages of the scheme, but also the difficulty in adopting it and fully ingraining it into the team. I still support a McDaniel hire, but my expectations are tempered a bit because of the time it would take our offensive personnel, and depending on how many new coaches we have on that side of the ball, the time it would take our coaching staff to fully unlock the offense.