McDaniel and the draft

I wonder if Jackson might emerge in this system? I wouldn't count on it, and definitely would bring in competition, but some of these young guys could be good fits. Eichenberg?I think the offensive linemen will be more athletic and skilled in zone blocking.
Treylon Burks fits the mold but I doubt he’ll be there at 29. With the recent Applebaum hire I think they go OL instead.It's a good question. I don't know how much say an assistant coach has in the draft.
That was an area where I think Flores was heavily involved as a head coach.
I look for Miami, under McDaniel, to find a physical receiver, players with a lot of energy. Maybe he'll be good at finding his type of offensive lineman?
Running backs with great instincts are a must, to see and hit those cutback lanes etc.
That was McDaniel’s take as well.I think with Grier, an admitted collaborator, the coach has a lot of sway. So I think of the previous regime as Flores-Grier in terms of draft responsibility, and now it's the Mcdaniel-Grier era.
Although there was a report about Miami using a zone blocking scheme for the 2nd New England game in 2020, when Miami ran for over 200 yards. With that being said, perhaps there is a silver lining in the zone scheme? Perhaps McDaniel has already identified the potential strength of the current group? Question is, Is he right?
