 McDaniel and the draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel and the draft

S

SF Dolphin Fan

It's a good question. I don't know how much say an assistant coach has in the draft.

That was an area where I think Flores was heavily involved as a head coach.

I look for Miami, under McDaniel, to find a physical receiver, players with a lot of energy. Maybe he'll be good at finding his type of offensive lineman?

Running backs with great instincts are a must, to see and hit those cutback lanes etc.
 
Danny

Danny

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I wonder if Jackson might emerge in this system? I wouldn't count on it, and definitely would bring in competition, but some of these young guys could be good fits. Eichenberg?
could be.....Flores totally mismanaged those young oline guys so I'm all for giving them a chance in TC
 
FinSolari

FinSolari

SF Dolphin Fan said:
It's a good question. I don't know how much say an assistant coach has in the draft.

That was an area where I think Flores was heavily involved as a head coach.

I look for Miami, under McDaniel, to find a physical receiver, players with a lot of energy. Maybe he'll be good at finding his type of offensive lineman?

Running backs with great instincts are a must, to see and hit those cutback lanes etc.
Treylon Burks fits the mold but I doubt he’ll be there at 29. With the recent Applebaum hire I think they go OL instead.
 
Mach2

Mach2

FinSolari said:
Treylon Burks fits the mold but I doubt he’ll be there at 29. With the recent Applebaum hire I think they go OL instead.
I wouldn't assume that any individual hire has anything to do with McD's (or any other HC's) opinion on needs for early round draft picks.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I wonder if Jackson might emerge in this system? I wouldn't count on it, and definitely would bring in competition, but some of these young guys could be good fits. Eichenberg?
To be honest, I'm scared to death the players on Miami's current OL, won't be able to transition to a zone blocking scheme; with any kind of sustained success.

Although there was a report about Miami using a zone blocking scheme for the 2nd New England game in 2020, when Miami ran for over 200 yards. With that being said, perhaps there is a silver lining in the zone scheme? Perhaps McDaniel has already identified the potential strength of the current group? Question is, Is he right?
 
Mach2

Mach2

dolfan91 said:
To be honest, I'm scared to death the players on Miami's current OL, won't be able to transition to a zone blocking scheme; with any kind of sustained success.

Although there was a report about Miami using a zone blocking scheme for the 2nd New England game in 2020, when Miami ran for over 200 yards. With that being said, perhaps there is a silver lining in the zone scheme? Perhaps McDaniel has already identified the potential strength of the current group? Question is, Is he right?
He says he has watched the film on all our offensive linemen, and that there are pieces to work with.

McDaniel interview w/ LeBatard, on the O-line: 'I have watched the tape. My eyes have been opened. I do know the statistics.'

Mike McDaniel on the Dan LeBatard show - starts at the 12 minute mark: Full Quote: I have watched the tape. My eyes have been opened. I do know the statistics, I read those as well. I see some pieces that are in my vantage point, from a coaches perspective, and having evaluated everybody...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Mach2 said:
He says he has watched the film on all our offensive linemen, and that there are pieces to work with.

McDaniel interview w/ LeBatard, on the O-line: 'I have watched the tape. My eyes have been opened. I do know the statistics.'

Mike McDaniel on the Dan LeBatard show - starts at the 12 minute mark: Full Quote: I have watched the tape. My eyes have been opened. I do know the statistics, I read those as well. I see some pieces that are in my vantage point, from a coaches perspective, and having evaluated everybody...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
I know, I saw that report. He seems very smart in that, he's already done is homework in an area of weakness. And hasn't been on the job for more than a week. This is a very good sign.
 
