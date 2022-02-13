McDaniel and the draft

To be honest, I'm scared to death the players on Miami's current OL, won't be able to transition to a zone blocking scheme; with any kind of sustained success.



Although there was a report about Miami using a zone blocking scheme for the 2nd New England game in 2020, when Miami ran for over 200 yards. With that being said, perhaps there is a silver lining in the zone scheme? Perhaps McDaniel has already identified the potential strength of the current group? Question is, Is he right?