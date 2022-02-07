 McDaniel and Waddle: A Match Made in Hell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel and Waddle: A Match Made in Hell

Aqua Man

Aqua Man

For Miami opponents that is.

Waddle was already on a great trajectory obviously, but the pairing with McDaniel is going to turn Waddle into a living, breathing, cheat code.

When you look at Deebo, he’s certainly more physical than Waddle, but Jaylen is probably more dynamic in every other area. For hell’s sakes, he just set the rookie receiving record playing in a clueless offense. Pairing Waddle with an offensive mind like McDaniel is going to be electric.

Another thing, it would have been absolutely useless to bring back Lynn Bowden in ‘22 if Flores and Co were still steering the ship. He would have never been used correctly. Suddenly, bringing him back looks EXTREMELY intriguing. Especially being paired with Waddle.
 
NoblePhin

NoblePhin

Only thing I don't want, and can't fathom he'd even try, is handing off to Waddle. Everything else, I agree, it's going to be very interesting how he uses him.
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

NoblePhin said:
Only thing I don't want, and can't fathom he'd even try, is handing off to Waddle. Everything else, I agree, it's going to be very interesting how he uses him.
Yeah, I don’t see a ton of success lining up Waddle as a true RB like Deebo, but I can only imagine McD is gonna cook up some crazy motion sets that will result in Waddle getting into space.

He might have had a million receptions as a rookie, but it felt like 80% of his receptions happened with a defender right on his hip.
 
Tua808

Tua808

Did Tua approve of this?
Good Night Kawaii Cat GIF
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

Bowden will be the new deebo. He can play wr rb or qb position on third and short.
Waddle can run the deebo reverses.
 
NoblePhin

NoblePhin

Aqua Man said:
Yeah, I don’t see a ton of success lining up Waddle as a true RB like Deebo, but I can only imagine McD is gonna cook up some crazy motion sets that will result in Waddle getting into space.

He might have had a million receptions as a rookie, but it felt like 80% of his receptions happened with a defender right on his hip.
A lot will depend on who we pair Waddle with. We need to revamp the rest of the WR unit BAD.
 
