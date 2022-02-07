McDaniel and Waddle: A Match Made in Hell

For Miami opponents that is.



Waddle was already on a great trajectory obviously, but the pairing with McDaniel is going to turn Waddle into a living, breathing, cheat code.



When you look at Deebo, he’s certainly more physical than Waddle, but Jaylen is probably more dynamic in every other area. For hell’s sakes, he just set the rookie receiving record playing in a clueless offense. Pairing Waddle with an offensive mind like McDaniel is going to be electric.



Another thing, it would have been absolutely useless to bring back Lynn Bowden in ‘22 if Flores and Co were still steering the ship. He would have never been used correctly. Suddenly, bringing him back looks EXTREMELY intriguing. Especially being paired with Waddle.