McDaniel calls Tua

phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
1,789
Reaction score
409
Location
Tennessee
www.miamidolphins.com

Head Coach Mike McDaniel Calls QB Tua Tagovailoa

Watch as Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa video chat during Coach McDaniel's flight to South Florida.
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com

I like what I hear in this talk between McDaniel and Tua. Kinda made me even more all in about this. A lot to prove, but I like how he is talking about his responsibility to Tua. Their relationship seems better already.
 
E

EireTiger

Starter
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
355
Reaction score
40
Tua , while possessing very similar attributes, has a long way to go to become as good as Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers did not think Jimmy Garoppolo was good enough to get them to where they want to be so they moved on. McDaniel was part of the brain trust that made the decision to move on from Garoppolo, it will be interesting to see how long Tua is the answer in Miami. A newfound emphasis on the running game should help.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,090
Reaction score
3,389
Location
Canada
It's very clear with the MM hire that the Fins are doubling down on Tua. It's going to make some posters on this board upset but quite frankly I love to see it. The kid deserves a chance to succeed with a proper support structure around him. So far it's been nothing but dysfunction during his short career.

I believe MM and TT will both rise to the challenge.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
7,502
Reaction score
10,315
Location
Davie, FL
Flores every single time he’s asked about Tua:

“He’s improving” nothing else.

Glad to see this marriage is off to a proper start! Encouraging. Exciting. Can’t ****ing wait until the off-season starts and we see Mike’s vision with the guys we bring in.

Edit: more regret over not getting the blue 13 Pro Max…. Such a boring decision to go with graphite lol
 
Last edited:
Banksy

Banksy

Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2018
Messages
1,941
Reaction score
6,582
Location
England
We're all in on Tua. McDaniel is going to give it his all and I'm sure Tua will follow his lead. LETS GO!
 
67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,923
Reaction score
2,570
Location
Tucson, AZ
He looks tired as sh** LOL. That is not a knock. Could you imaging coming from where he has, and now you are an NFL HC!?! I wouldn't be able to sleep either LOL. Hope it works out, just listening to him, he sounds like a real cat!
 
T

Tiko377

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
5,356
Reaction score
2,908
Location
Southern California
Tua or Death said:
It's very clear with the MM hire that the Fins are doubling down on Tua. It's going to make some posters on this board upset but quite frankly I love to see it. The kid deserves a chance to succeed with a proper support structure around him. So far it's been nothing but dysfunction during his short career.

I believe MM and TT will both rise to the challenge.
Click to expand...

I don’t think they ever gave Tua a chance.

Flores put the most abysmal Oline with no running game and a offensive coach staff year 1 that didn’t fit him and year two with two co coordinator lol.
 
LDNFin

LDNFin

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
272
Reaction score
628
Location
London
This is the support a young QB deserves, and needs. Of course there will be rocky moments along the way, but the mutual respect is there, and that is the cornerstone of building a great relationship.
 
jc4005

jc4005

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 2, 2011
Messages
260
Reaction score
133
Not sure what to expect from Tua, but I definitely saw him take a leap up during year two and I fully expect him take another for year 3. Will that be good enough? I don't know. But I think he will bust his butt this offseason and he will be in a better system with a better supporting cast around him. Fully expect having MM constantly at his side will pay some dividends.
 
