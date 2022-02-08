McDaniel calls Tua

Tua , while possessing very similar attributes, has a long way to go to become as good as Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers did not think Jimmy Garoppolo was good enough to get them to where they want to be so they moved on. McDaniel was part of the brain trust that made the decision to move on from Garoppolo, it will be interesting to see how long Tua is the answer in Miami. A newfound emphasis on the running game should help.