McDaniel doesn't care about (others) expectations

I found this article interesting & reaffirms why IMO the phins nailed this hire.

While the results on O are TBD, his sense of of humor and ability to be a straight shooter have convinced me.

www.outkick.com

Most Expect Miami's McDaniel To Fail; He Doesn't Care

I have one word to describe Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: fearless. By now you might already know he’s a history major from Yale who hasn’t
