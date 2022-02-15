mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 12,413
- Reaction score
- 14,792
- Location
- West Palm Beach
With the Mike McDaniel era starting for the Miami Dolphins, there’s a lot of excitement about the future.
Many folks are hoping that young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a key part of Miami’s future, and it seems like McDaniel believes that’s in the cards.
McDaniel recently spoke about Tagovailoa’s abilities and provided some fascinating analysis.
Many folks are hoping that young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a key part of Miami’s future, and it seems like McDaniel believes that’s in the cards.
McDaniel recently spoke about Tagovailoa’s abilities and provided some fascinating analysis.
“What I’ve seen is a skill set that I’m familiar with, that’s very successful in this offense,” McDaniel told ESPN. “You’re seeing a very accurate passer that receivers love to catch footballs from — tight spirals and accurate throws, which are huge for run after the catch and YAC yardage. What that means for an offense is if you have people who can run after the catch, that’s an outstanding skill set for him.
“I also see some great athleticism, some natural pocket movement and really, a tough competitor that’s willing to stand in there when necessary. All of these things that are components to a quarterback’s game that are very important in NFL systems.”
Mike McDaniel gushes about Tua Tagovailoa's skill set, says it's 'very successful' in new Dolphins offense
With the Mike McDaniel era starting for the Miami Dolphins, there's a lot of excitement about the future. Many folks are hoping that young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a key part of Miami's future, and it seems like McDaniel believes that's in the cards.
dolphinnation.com