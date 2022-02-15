 McDaniel gushes about Tua Tagovailoa’s skill set | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel gushes about Tua Tagovailoa’s skill set

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

With the Mike McDaniel era starting for the Miami Dolphins, there’s a lot of excitement about the future.

Many folks are hoping that young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a key part of Miami’s future, and it seems like McDaniel believes that’s in the cards.

McDaniel recently spoke about Tagovailoa’s abilities and provided some fascinating analysis.

“What I’ve seen is a skill set that I’m familiar with, that’s very successful in this offense,” McDaniel told ESPN. “You’re seeing a very accurate passer that receivers love to catch footballs from — tight spirals and accurate throws, which are huge for run after the catch and YAC yardage. What that means for an offense is if you have people who can run after the catch, that’s an outstanding skill set for him.
“I also see some great athleticism, some natural pocket movement and really, a tough competitor that’s willing to stand in there when necessary. All of these things that are components to a quarterback’s game that are very important in NFL systems.”
dolphinnation.com

Mike McDaniel gushes about Tua Tagovailoa's skill set, says it's 'very successful' in new Dolphins offense

With the Mike McDaniel era starting for the Miami Dolphins, there's a lot of excitement about the future. Many folks are hoping that young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a key part of Miami's future, and it seems like McDaniel believes that's in the cards.
The Gov

The Gov

Waiting for @Delvin to jump in like

G

GhostArmOfMarino

I don't really care about bashing Tua anymore bc if McDaniel deems him good enough after actually working together, I trust him. If McDaniel decides we need a new QB....I trust him.

Either way I trust our HC more than Brian "Can't string a coherent sentence together" Flores.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Coach speak ***cough cough**
 
Mach2

Mach2

GhostArmOfMarino said:
I don't really care about bashing Tua anymore bc if McDaniel deems him good enough after actually working together, I trust him. If McDaniel decides we need a new QB....I trust him.

Either way I trust our HC more than Brian "Can't string a coherent sentence together" Flores.
LOL.... Like McD, and think he was a good hire, but despite his impressive education, he doesn't exactly WOW me as a silky smooth orator either. Nobody is ever going to mistake him for Winston Churchill or Orsen Wells.......... or either of the Olsen twins......or Merlin Olsen..........
or Merlin the magician..........

But I digress.................
 
