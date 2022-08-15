McDaniel on Skylar: "Why play Teddy? Let's see what this kid is made of."

He gave himself a grade of "C" for his first HC game. But he expected to be operating at a C level in the first game. He made mistakes and is transparent with the team about them to show they are all growing together.



If Armstead went down, McDaniel would try NOT to move other Oline-men around to fill the spot (ie Austin Jackson or Eichenberg to LT). He doesn't want to make 2 spots weaker as opposed to 1.



Teddy didn't practice. Was that injury related or you just wanted to see Skylar for 2 days? Practice and Pre-Season Game.

"He had a little back tightness on Bucs practice day but nothing major. We saw it as an opportunity to get Skylar #2 reps in practice."



McDaniel remembers Sage Rosenfels telling him "I am so much better coming in as a reliever. It's so different when you are not preparing as a starter, and then in game you come in and play. But when you have a week to prepare as the starter, even a day, for whatever reason it is a different set of psychological circumstances. Sage said he didn't flourish in them." McDaniel said that info was very insightful for him when working with QBs. So, he noticed Skylar was playing well in practice, he figured lets see what it does for him psychologically if he KNOWS he will be the starter for the preseason game. "Lets see how he reacts. And we learned a lot about the guy, and his teammates did too. Teddy has started plenty of games."



McDaniel wanted Skylar to WEAR that preparation as he goes to sleep. Knowing he will be the guy the next day. How does he mentally respond. "Why go play Teddy? This may be the only opportunity we have before live bullets down the road. Let's see what this kid is made of."



