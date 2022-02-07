McDaniel Press Intro?

Fin-Loco
Chief Viceroy of Locolandia & VP of Toothpick Div.
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 15,843
- Reaction score
- 39,081
- Location
- The United Federation of Locolandia!
Anyone know when this is planned for and how to watch?
Not looking forward to it because then all the troll idiots here are gonna ask why we hired a “dweeb”Anyone know when this is planned for and how to watch?
Glad I got those trolls on ignore, they’re the same ones who hate on Tua so they’re easy to find.Not looking forward to it because then all the troll idiots here are gonna ask why we hired a “dweeb”
I should probably use it more. I only have two on ignore and that’s because they were flat out stupid and were here to clearly troll. Noticed a lot more of them lately.Glad I got those trolls on ignore, they’re the same ones who hate on Tua so they’re easy to find.
Yes they come out of the woodwork like ****roach’s, the reason you’re seeing a lot more of them lately is because they been living under a rock and just learned how of and how to use social media……I should probably use it more. I only have two on ignore and that’s because they were flat out stupid and were here to clearly troll. Noticed a lot more of them lately.