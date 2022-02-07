McDaniels Coaching staff bold prediction.... And its now Moneyball time

He won't be hiring a high school football coach like Flores did nor turn over his staff every year.
Congrats to Coach McDaniels!
The McOffense is about to be introduced with a side of McSpecial Teams, and a few recipe tweaks to the original McD
If he's as genius as they say he may bring a totally new art to coaching and evaluating a la moneyball.
Phins up Miami! It's Moneyball time!
Congrats to Coach McDaniels!
The McOffense is about to be introduced with a side of McSpecial Teams, and a few recipe tweaks to the original McD
If he's as genius as they say he may bring a totally new art to coaching and evaluating a la moneyball.
Phins up Miami! It's Moneyball time!