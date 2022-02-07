 McDaniels Coaching staff bold prediction.... And its now Moneyball time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniels Coaching staff bold prediction.... And its now Moneyball time

F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
31
Reaction score
15
He won't be hiring a high school football coach like Flores did nor turn over his staff every year.

Congrats to Coach McDaniels!

The McOffense is about to be introduced with a side of McSpecial Teams, and a few recipe tweaks to the original McD

If he's as genius as they say he may bring a totally new art to coaching and evaluating a la moneyball.

Phins up Miami! It's Moneyball time!
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,806
Reaction score
10,436
Location
Borneo
fmcowboy said:
He won't be hiring a high school football coach like Flores did nor turn over his staff every year.

Congrats to Coach McDaniels!

The McOffense is about to be introduced with a side of McSpecial Teams, and a few recipe tweaks to the original McD

If he's as genius as they say he may bring a totally new art to coaching and evaluating a la moneyball.

Phins up Miami! It's Moneyball time!
Click to expand...
You moneyball comment is way off base and just doesn’t fit the narrative of the direction we are going. Please
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

Phin fan since 1970!
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
2,575
Reaction score
734
Location
Orlando, Florida
I think moneyball makes sense in that beane was innovative in his approach to building a team. I see mcdaniel as innovative in that he is creating new schemes within the shanahan offense and using players abilities to perform within it. For example i have never seen an ot like trent williams go in motio. Before as part of a run play and then go about block two people to create hole
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,806
Reaction score
10,436
Location
Borneo
fishbanger said:
I think moneyball makes sense in that beane was innovative in his approach to building a team. I see mcdaniel as innovative in that he is creating new schemes within the shanahan offense and using players abilities to perform within it. For example i have never seen an ot like trent williams go in motio. Before as part of a run play and then go about block two people to create hole
Click to expand...
And moneyball is also about not paying your players. No thanks, that plan stinks
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

Phin fan since 1970!
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
2,575
Reaction score
734
Location
Orlando, Florida
EasyRider said:
And moneyball is also about not paying your players. No thanks, that plan stinks
Click to expand...
We dont have that issue with ross who opens up the checkbook every year to sign players. Beane wanted to spend more but did not have an owner like ross and oakland is a city that does not generate revenue like miami. Beane would be more successful with more money. You dont realize that red sox won world series with beanes strategy using lots of money. Did you not understand moneybalk? He changed baseball.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,806
Reaction score
10,436
Location
Borneo
fishbanger said:
We dont have that issue with ross who opens up the checkbook every year to sign players. Beane wanted to spend more but did not have an owner like ross and oakland is a city that does not generate revenue like miami. Beane would be more successful with more money. You dont realize that red sox won world series with beanes strategy using lots of money. Did you not understand moneybalk? He changed baseball.
Click to expand...
Red Sox won the WS because Theo was a great GM and made great moves. There were superstars on that team also. I didn’t see anything resembling that strategy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom