McDaniel's rushing offense notes.

In 2019, Coleman was 2nd in the NFL in % of runs vs 8+ mans in the box(39.42%), Mostert was 9th at 32.12% and Breida was 11th at 30.08%.

In 2021, Mitchell was 3rd at 39.61%.

For reference sake, in 2020 Gaskins saw an 8+ box on 23.24% of his runs and in 2021, on only 16.18% of his runs...

In 2019, Breida, Mostert and Coleman were all in the top 15 at time spent behind the LOS. In 2021, Mitchell was 7th.

Efficiency is a reflection of the relationship between yards ran and yards gained, the lower the number, the more north south a RB is. In 2019, Coleman and Breida were top 15 in efficiency(east/west) while Mostert was 6th to last(More of a north/south guy). In 2021, Mitchell was middle of the pack.

So how does a guy like Mostert get to be a north/south runner while also being 14th in time spent behind the LOS? Patience...

Using the 2 seasons where SF had a healthy QB all season, 2019 and 2021, here are some of the things McDaniel is talking about put in numbers. Keep in mind in 2021, only Mitchell had enough attempts to be included in the Nextgen stats, while Coleman, Mostert and Breida were all included in 2019.We've all seen the clips where McDaniel says he uses the running game to "buy" single high looks from the defense, "you have to earn those looks"....Its safe to assume that his offense succeeds at crowding the box.This running game also spends more time behind the LOS, its no surprised as the outside zone takes a bit more time to develop.When you look at all this and try to make sense of it, it gets interesting... So you've got an offense that faces a ton of loaded box, you've got a scheme that's longer developing bringing defenders even closer to the LOS... Its really no surprise they want speed at RB, if they pick the right hole and hit the gas, you should have alot of green in front of you once you get past the first couple of yards. The extra bonus is, like stated many times by McDaniel, alot of single high looks, no wonder Mike is telling everyone to pick up Waddle in FF...